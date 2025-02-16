Trump Administration Fires Immigration Judges Amidst Push for Mass Deportations

The Trump administration has fired several immigration judges, a move criticized by a union representing judges as illogical given the administration's promises of mass deportations. The firings threaten to exacerbate an already strained immigration system.

A union representing immigration judges criticized the recent firings of several judges, calling it a move that makes no sense given the Trump administration's promise of mass deportations. The International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers (IFPTE) stated that five mid-level assistant chief immigration judges and 13 candidates for new judges received termination notices on Friday.

The union president, Matt Biggs, questioned the logic of firing the very judges responsible for handling immigration cases, especially when the administration is pushing for increased deportations. He highlighted the existing backlog of 3.5 million cases in immigration courts and the administration's request for additional funding to hire more personnel. Kerry Doyle, an immigration judge appointed by former President Joe Biden, alleged that the firing was politically motivated, as she and colleagues who were terminated had been hired during the Biden administration. Doyle pointed out the record high levels of enforcement encounters at the Southwest border and the resulting surge in immigration cases, further emphasizing the need for more judges, not fewer. The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This move by the Trump administration comes amid its focus on hiring staff for mass deportations. 'Border czar' Tom Homan has recruited staff from various federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in making immigrant arrests. The administration is also considering using Defense Department funding to contract civilian-run companies that would significantly expand the scale of immigrant arrests and deportations





