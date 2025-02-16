Trump Administration Fires Immigration Judges Amidst Strained Immigration System

The Trump administration's purge of immigration judges threatens to further cripple an already overburdened system. The exact number of judges fired remains unclear, but sources indicate several dismissals, potentially creating a larger backlog of immigration cases. Critics argue that the timing and rationale behind these firings are politically motivated, particularly as the administration simultaneously requests additional funding for immigration court staffing.

The Department of Justice ( DOJ ) dismissed several immigration judges on Friday, according to two sources privy to the decision and a statement from one judge on LinkedIn. This move threatens to exacerbate the already burdened immigration system as the Trump administration actively seeks to rapidly restructure the federal workforce. The precise number of judges affected by these firings remains unclear.

The terminations were executed by the Acting Director of the Executive Office of Immigration Review at the DOJ, which oversees immigration courts. A union representing immigration judges asserts that since the commencement of the Trump administration, over two dozen immigration judges, managers, and new appointees have been terminated. The International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers (IFPTE) revealed that five mid-level assistant chief immigration judges and 13 candidates aspiring to become new judges received termination notices on Friday. 'You have a president now who campaigned on immigration and removing people from the country on the one hand. And on the other hand, he’s actually firing the very judges that have to hear these cases and make those decisions. So, it makes no sense. It’s a head scratcher,' stated Matt Biggs, the president of the IFPTE. Since Trump's inauguration, the administration has dismissed at least four top managers within the Executive Office of Immigration Review, along with an additional fifth senior manager, according to the union. Kerry Doyle, a recently appointed immigration judge, announced on LinkedIn that she and others appointed by former President Joe Biden received an email informing them of their termination. Doyle previously served as the deputy general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security during the Biden administration. 'This firing occurred despite the fact that the Immigration Court currently has in the neighborhood of 3.5 MILLION pending cases and DOJ is asking Congress for more money to hire more people at EOIR!' Doyle stated on LinkedIn, referring to the Executive Office of Immigration Review. Doyle alleged that the 'firing was political,' noting that she and her colleagues who were dismissed had been hired during the Biden administration. NBC News is unable to independently verify these claims as the number of fired judges remains uncertain. The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





