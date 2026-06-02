The Trump administration faced intense scrutiny on Tuesday as Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before Congress on the Iran war, while President Trump announced the reversal of a controversial $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund following backlash from Republicans.

The Trump administration faced intense scrutiny on Tuesday as Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before Congress on the Iran war, while President Trump announced the reversal of a controversial $1.776 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund following backlash from Republicans.

Meanwhile, the War Secretary vowed to fight the reversal of the transgender troop ban. President Trump denied Iranian media reports claiming that Washington and Tehran have stopped communicating through mediators in recent days, stating that conversations between the two countries have been ongoing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that any new nuclear deal with Iran would have to go beyond the Obama-era JCPOA, as the agreement failed to stop Tehran from building up its enrichment capabilities.

Rubio noted that Iran has already enriched nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium to 60% purity, and any future agreement would have to address both Iran's enrichment infrastructure and its growing stockpile of highly enriched material. The White House Correspondents' Association announced that its annual dinner has been rescheduled to July 24, following a postponement due to a shooting incident.

President Trump signed a slightly pared-back artificial intelligence executive order on Tuesday, allowing companies to submit their programs for government inspection 30 days before launch. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is facing pressure over its continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz thanks to the US blockade on Iranian ports, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue per day.

The Trump administration's proposed Iran deal is different from the Obama-era JCPOA, and any new agreement would have to address Iran's enrichment capabilities and its growing stockpile of highly enriched material. The White House Correspondents' Association emphasized the importance of a free press and journalism in democracy, and the need to advocate for the freedoms protected in the First Amendment.

The artificial intelligence executive order aims to promote secure innovation and strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, while also ensuring that the development and distribution of new AI models are not subject to mandatory governmental licensing or permitting requirements





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