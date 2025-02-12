Trump Administration Eyes Major Overhaul of Student Loan System

The Trump administration is planning significant changes to the Department of Education, which manages a $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio. These changes, including potential transfer to the Treasury Department, altered repayment plans, or even privatization, could drastically impact millions of borrowers. The administration is also expected to halt student debt relief programs implemented under former President Joe Biden.

The Department of Education is facing major changes under the Trump administration, which oversees a $1.6 trillion portfolio of student loans held by over 44 million Americans. These potential changes, including moving the student loan program to the Treasury Department , altering repayment options, or even privatizing the entire system, are likely to impact borrowers significantly.

One of the most immediate consequences will be a halt to student debt relief programs implemented and expanded under former President Joe Biden. Biden's efforts resulted in $188.8 billion in forgiveness for 5.3 million borrowers. However, Republicans have criticized these programs as an abuse of executive authority, and some have called for recouping some of the relief, though this is considered unlikely.The shift in approach towards student loan management stems from a conservative view that favors dismantling the Department of Education. Proponents of this idea often suggest transferring the Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) to the Treasury Department. FSA manages the application process for federal student loans, grants, and work-study funds through the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA), as well as overseeing repayment. Some legal experts argue that moving FSA would necessitate congressional approval. However, President Trump has demonstrated a willingness to test the limits of executive authority, potentially leading to legal challenges that ultimately determine the outcome.Rick Hess, a senior fellow and director focused on education policy at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, believes FSA would be better suited under the Treasury Department due to its function as a 'mega-bank'. He envisions minimal impact on borrowers if the transfer occurs, stating that the process would continue smoothly. However, Persis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel of the Student Borrower Protection Center, which advocates for debt relief, expresses concerns. Yu points to the historical difficulties associated with transitions within the student loan system and the unprecedented scale of this proposed move. She cautions that treating the loan system solely as a debt collection mechanism, as the Treasury Department might, could create a significant philosophical divergence from the borrower-centric approach currently employed by the Department of Education. Yu also highlights the department's commitment to upholding borrower rights and adhering to the Higher Education Act of 1965, which she believes the Treasury Department might not prioritize as strongly.Beyond transferring offices, a faction within the Republican Party advocates for a more radical transformation of the student loan system. This group calls for complete privatization, moving all government-owned loans to private loan servicers





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STUDENT LOANS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TREASURY DEPARTMENT STUDENT DEBT RELIEF

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump administration hires hardcore pro-Trump ideologue to run public diplomacy at State DepartmentThe Trump administration has hired a “Make America Great Again” ideologue to run the State Department's worldwide public diplomacy efforts.

Read more »

Trump administration hires hardcore pro-Trump ideologue to run public diplomacy at State DepartmentDarren Beattie confirmed he would be acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy.

Read more »

Trump Administration Cleans House at State DepartmentIncoming Trump administration officials have requested the resignation of many career diplomats at the State Department, marking a significant shift in foreign policy leadership.

Read more »

Trump Administration Shakes Up State Department and National Security CouncilThe new Trump administration is making significant changes to the State Department and National Security Council, with career diplomats and national security experts leaving their posts and being replaced by administration loyalists.

Read more »

Lawsuits Target Trump Administration's Controversial Efficiency DepartmentEthics watchdogs and public interest groups have filed a wave of lawsuits against the Trump administration, targeting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its leader, tech billionaire Elon Musk. The lawsuits allege that DOGE, a commission outside of the federal government, has skirted transparency rules regarding its hiring practices and interactions with government bodies.

Read more »

State Department Leadership Shakeup: Trump Administration Orders Top Diplomats to Step AsideA significant shakeup is underway at the State Department as President Trump's administration orders top diplomats, including career officials and political appointees, to step aside. The move, which affects at least 20 officials, is raising concerns among some staff about the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Read more »