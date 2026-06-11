The Trump administration briefly attempted to set up a $1.776 billion fund to assist those claiming political persecution, but the effort was called off by acting Attorney General Blanche. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon,a George W. Bush appointee, shot down a watchdog's request on the gRounds that the administration was no longer pursuing the measure. yet, he left the door open to further action if that changed, warning the administration with a memorable metaphor.

The Trump administration briefly attempted to set up a $1.776 billion fund to assist those claiming political persecution, but the effort was called off by acting Attorney General Blanche .

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon,a George W. Bush appointee, shot down a watchdog's request on the grounds that the administration was no longer pursuing the measure. Though, he left the door open to further action if that changed,warning the administration with a memorable metaphor. The judge wasn't entirely lenient with DOJ attorney Andrew Block, however, asking him why Blanche didn't rescind the May 18 order if the fund truly was dead.

One Justice Department source allegeDly said the fund was dropped while the administration was trying to get Blanche confirmed





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Trump Administration Political Persecution Fund Blanche Andrew Block Justice Department Source George W. Bush Appointee Richard Leon Memo To Administration Weaponization Fund

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