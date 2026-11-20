The Trump administration dismisses its lawsuit challenging Democrat Mary Peltola's Alaska Senate victory and appoints Kirsten Davies as national cyber director following service outages.

The Trump administration formally moved to drop its lawsuit challenging Democrat Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska's U.S. Senate race on Thursday. This legal maneuver effectively ends the president's attempt to prevent his political rival from taking office. The decision concludes a contentious and widely criticized legal gambit initiated by the White House.

Alaska Senate Lawsuit Dismissed

President Donald Trump's administration filed motions to have the appeals court declare the case moot. This development occurred just two days after the race was decided by voters in Alaska. The legal challenge had centered on the presence of a second candidate named Dan Sullivan on the ballot. This incumbent Republican Senator shares the exact name of another candidate running for the seat.

Also read Trump administration moves to have lawsuit dismissed in challenge to Alaska's US Senate race

The Alaska Supreme Court had previously ruled that the second candidate's presence on the ballot was legal. Attorneys for the state, which is currently controlled by Republicans, objected to the administration's initial filing. They described the lawsuit as legally meritless and filed papers to assist in getting the case dismissed. State officials supported the administration's move to drop the challenge.

New National Cyber Director Appointed

Simultaneously, the White House announced the appointment of Kirsten Davies as the new national cyber director. She will replace Sean Cairncross as the administration's top cybersecurity official. The appointment was confirmed through social media posts by several members of President Trump's cabinet on Thursday.

Davies currently serves as the chief information officer at the Defense Department. Her selection follows a period of widespread service outages that disrupted daily life. These technical failures unnerved many Americans and caused significant operational issues across the country.

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Davies highlighted the importance of modernizing the nation's technological foundations in her acceptance of the role. She emphasized the need to drive resilience into the systems that support American society. Her statement underscored the opportunity to dominate the cyber landscape for future generations.

Impact of Service Outages

The appointment comes after a cascade of service outages created substantial disruptions. These failures snarled travel networks and cut off access to work for many employees. Banking access was also limited during the outage period, affecting personal and business transactions.

Classified communications were disrupted by the technical failures, raising security concerns. President Trump faced a groundswell of criticism as the public grappled with these issues. The administration's response includes replacing the top cybersecurity official to address these vulnerabilities.

Kirsten Davies has stated that the nation stands at a crossroads of analog, digital, and quantum technologies. She argued that the American way of living is increasingly interconnected. Building cyber talent for the future is a key component of her proposed strategy.

Fair Fight and Voting Operations

In related political developments, Stacey Abrams announced that her organization, Fair Fight, is winding down its voting-focused operations. The Atlanta Democrat launched the group in 2018 after losing the Georgia governor's race. The organization used her national profile and fundraising prowess to confront ballot access issues.

For eight years, Fair Fight worked to address voter disenfranchisement around the country. The decision to wind down operations marks the end of a significant chapter in voting rights advocacy. Abrams stated that the organization is concluding its primary mission focused on these specific issues.

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The closure of Fair Fight's voting operations reflects a shift in political strategy. Abrams used the platform to build a national organization during her post-election campaign. The winding down of these operations suggests a transition to new forms of political engagement.

Arlington National Cemetery Controversy

Meanwhile, controversy continues over President Trump's proposed arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The structure would be a 250-foot-tall gilded tower located about half a mile from the main entrance. Critics argue the arch casts a shadow over the burial grounds and disrupts the historic landscape.

Lawsuits have been filed by veterans groups and family members of the Kennedy political dynasty. They argue the construction will fundamentally change the experience of visiting the cemetery. The noise of construction and the physical presence of the arch are primary concerns for mourners.

The opposition to the arch highlights tensions between political projects and historic preservation. Veterans and their families feel the structure has no place so close to the gravesites. The legal battles continue to address these concerns as the project moves forward.

Melania Trump Television Series

In entertainment news, Melania Trump returns to screens with a new television series. The two-part follow-up offers behind-the-scenes looks at her life before and after becoming first lady. The series discusses her marriage to President Donald Trump and her relationship with their son Barron.

The show also explores the healing power of her daily spa routines. This media appearance provides a personal glimpse into the first lady's life. The series aims to present a more intimate view of her experiences in the White House.

The release of the series coincides with other political developments in the Trump administration. While political controversies continue, the former first lady maintains her presence in the public eye. The new series adds to her media portfolio and public engagement efforts.