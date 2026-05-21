The Trump administration criticizes the Biden administration's refrigerant rules, which aim to reduce emergency by temporarily suspending them and allowing the rule to expire. In response, Biden defends his actions as making the country more energy-efficient and saving billions of dollars in costs for businesses and consumers.

The Biden administration’s attempts to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions face criticism from the White House as well as industry groups such as the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute and the Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy, who argue that higher prices could result from increased demand for existing refrigerants while supply remains limited under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020.

The EPA is proposing changes to the 2024 Emissions Reduction and Reclamation Program to exempt all refrigerated road transport equipment used for shipping goods from new HFC leak regulations. The Biden administration claims that the new HFC regulations would reduce up to 876 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2050, potentially saving consumers and businesses up to $4.5 billion, while the Trump administration argues that the rules would pile on costly restrictions and have no environmental benefits.

The industry groups, however, claim that the extended compliance deadlines and increased demand for existing refrigerants would increase costs for consumers





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Biden Administration Trump Administration Reefregerant Rules Hydrofluorocarbons Emergency Regulations Climate Change Grocery Prices Costs For Businesses And Consumers Emissions Reduction And Reclamation Program Eco-Friendly Alternatives

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