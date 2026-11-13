Trump Administration Directs Federal Agencies to Conduct Business Exclusively in English

The Department of Justice issued new guidance implementing President Trump's 2025 executive order mandating English-only federal operations, accelerating the transition from previous multilingual policies.

In a significant move to enforce linguistic uniformity across federal operations, the Department of Justice has issued a new directive mandating that all official government materials and communications be produced exclusively in English. This administrative step serves to operationalize President Donald Trump's 2025 executive order, which officially designated English as the sole language for federal government business.

Reversal of Multilingual Federal Mandate

This latest directive fundamentally reverses the policy framework established during the Bill Clinton administration, specifically an order issued in the year 2000 that required federal entities to provide information in multiple languages. That earlier mandate was designed to widen access for citizens who were not proficient in English, a standard that President Trump explicitly overruled in 2025. The new guidance clarifies that while the government is not prohibited from offering information in other languages, the default and required standard for all output is English.

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Scope of English-Only Implementation

The Department of Justice directive applies to a comprehensive range of government outputs, including official correspondence, regulations, public notices, announcements, forms, applications, and websites. The mandate also extends to outreach and educational materials, internal government communications, and the use of artificial intelligence tools within federal agencies. This broad scope ensures that every touchpoint of public interaction with the government aligns with the administration's language policy.

Acceleration of Agency Transitions

While several federal agencies had already begun the process of implementing President Trump's 2025 order, the new Department of Justice guidance is expected to significantly accelerate that timeline. For instance, the General Services Administration recently ended support for Spanish translations on USA.gov, causing the page to redirect automatically to the English version. The Spanish version had been available since 2003, during the George W. Bush administration, marking a definitive end to that specific long-standing service.

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Legal Exceptions and Statutory Requirements

Despite the push for English-only operations, the directive explicitly notes that certain government services are required by law to be delivered in multiple languages. The policy does not override existing legal mandates that compel agencies to provide language access. Civil rights attorney Michael Mulé highlighted that states and other entities receiving federal funds remain covered by the nondiscrimination provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which federal courts have interpreted to require language access in specific contexts.

State-Level English-Only Momentum

The federal shift toward English-only operations mirrors a growing trend at the state level, where voters have increasingly supported similar measures. Currently, 13 states have offered English-only ballot measures, with all but one approving the idea. The states that have approved these measures include California, Nebraska, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Utah, Missouri, and Oklahoma, with Idaho's measure pending a final conclusion.