The Trump administration urges Judge Ana Reyes to close East Potomac Golf Links immediately following storm devastation at Hains Point, citing safety concerns and seawall collapse.

The Trump administration has formally requested that U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes grant immediate permission for federal officials to shut down the East Potomac Golf Links. This urgent legal motion arrives in the wake of a severe Thanksgiving storm that caused extensive damage to the park located at Hains Point in Washington, D.C.

Storm Devastation and Seawall Collapse

President Donald J. Trump announced that the storm completely destroyed what he referred to as "Trash Island" and obliterated the existing infrastructure. He stated that the seawalls have collapsed along the Potomac River, and the road following these walls is largely submerged and uninhabitable. Trump described the event as an Act of God, noting that the tides have wiped out even the already eroding structures.

Also read Trump says 'act of God' destroyed golf course at center of legal battle

The National Park Service acting Director Jessica Bowron is expected to testify against requests from a preservationist group and two golfers for a longer injunction. Trump asserted that the course is now dangerous and requires substantial lifting of the seawall to protect the land and trees from future floods. He argued that the Department of the Interior is asking Judge Reyes to allow the project to proceed without further delay.

Legal Battle and Judicial Delays

Trump claimed that a judge had done everything politically possible to stop the Great Golf Course from being built. He suggested that if the Appellate Courts were used on such a case, it would be a shame to label it "A Golf Course for a Golf Course." The administration has been asking Judge Ana Reyes to permit officials to shut the park down after announcing in October that construction would begin earlier this month.

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However, Judge Reyes recently ordered that the park must remain open through mid-December. The Trump administration and the Justice Department have claimed that Hains Point, which houses East Potomac Golf Links, is unsafe and requires renovations to repair a seawall on the property. Trump thanked recipients for their attention to the matter and concluded his message with "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Real-World Impact on Washington, D.C.

WTOP reported that the Thanksgiving storm resulted in road closures, flooding, damaged buildings, fallen trees, and power outages across the region. The outlet noted that the storm smacked the D.C. area with gusty winds and record-breaking rainfall right as many families came together to celebrate the holiday on Thursday. This severe weather underscores the immediate physical dangers cited by federal officials regarding the golf course's accessibility and safety.