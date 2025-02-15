Trump Administration Delays Biden's Appliance Efficiency Standards

The Department of Energy under the Trump administration has decided to postpone the implementation of the Biden administration's efficiency standards for household appliances, citing a desire to lower costs for American families and promote consumer choice.

The Department of Energy under the Trump administration announced a postponement of the Biden administration's efficiency standards for household appliances. This decision affects a range of products, including central air conditioners, washers and dryers, walk-in coolers and freezers, general service lamps, gas instantaneous water heaters, commercial refrigeration equipment, and air compressors.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stated in a press release that the primary objective of President Trump is to reduce costs for American families. He emphasized that the postponement aims to promote consumer choice and lower prices, ultimately benefiting all Americans. He argued that individuals, rather than the government, should have the right to select appliances and products that meet their needs and budgets. The Department of Energy also announced the creation of a new energy efficiency category specifically for natural gas tankless water heaters. They explained that this new category exempts these popular and cost-effective water heaters from the Biden-Harris administration's regulations, which they deemed 'onerous.' President Donald Trump previously revealed his intention to direct Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Lee Zeldin to reinstate his 'Environmental Order' concerning water standards and flow for various appliances, including sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers. This order was rescinded by former President Joe Biden. Trump further stated his intention to restore the common-sense standards on lightbulbs that were implemented during his administration but subsequently revoked by Biden. He expressed his anticipation of signing these orders in the near future.





