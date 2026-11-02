Trump Administration Defends Truth API Lawsuit Over Paid Early Access

The White House urges dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the $100,000 monthly Truth API fee, arguing no constitutional right to real-time presidential updates exists.

President Donald Trump's legal team has formally requested the dismissal of a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Truth API subscription service. The administration argues that the complaint, filed by Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation on August 12, lacks legal merit and demands the court throw out the case entirely. White House counsel characterized the legal challenge as untenable, asserting that no constitutional provision guarantees the public immediate access to presidential communications on social media platforms.

Constitutional Arguments Against Real-Time Access

Trump's attorneys responded to the filing on Monday by contending that Americans hold no right to real-time access to presidential statements. The defense maintained that Truth Social operates as a private business entity that should not be subjected to constitutional constraints regarding speech dissemination. The legal brief argued that the Constitution guarantees no special privilege for real-time updates and that the President does not need to justify his choices regarding communication channels with the American people.

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The legal team further stated that nothing in text, history, tradition, or precedent demands such consequences for the President's digital outreach strategy. They emphasized that the President can unilaterally operate his personal Truth Social account without relying on any other defendants or entities. The defense argued that an injunction excluding the President would not redress the plaintiffs' alleged injuries, as he could simply continue posting official information independently through his own channels.

Financial Model and Subscriber Details

The Truth API program launched on August 1 and provides subscribers with early access to posts from Donald Trump and senior administration officials. The service costs $100,000 per month, or $60,000 per month with a three-year commitment. Subscribers gain access to content from Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and FBI Director Kash Patel. Natalie Harp, a primary White House staffer responsible for managing Trump's Truth Social account, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

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Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Kevin McGurn told CNBC in August that subscriber numbers were in the mid-teens. This volume potentially generates more than $1 million in revenue since the service launch began. The lawsuit notes that Donald Trump transferred his shares in the group to a trust before beginning his second term in January 2025. He remains the group's largest shareholder and sole beneficiary, a detail that critics argue creates a conflict of interest regarding government information dissemination.

Allegations of Constitutional Violations

Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation allege that the subscription plan violates the First and Fifth amendments, as well as federal law. The complaint states that President Trump frequently posts official government announcements on Truth Social, including declarations of military attacks, subsequent ceasefires, agency head hiring, and major domestic policy updates. The plaintiffs describe the scheme as profoundly corrupt, claiming the President profits financially by giving market-moving information to those willing to pay his personal company.

The plaintiffs argue that the First Amendment guarantees equal access to the President's public announcements. They contend that even content-neutral burdens on access must be narrowly tailored to serve a significant government interest. The Fifth Amendment prohibits charging unreasonable sums that cannot be justified to offset the cost of government benefits. The complaint asserts that granting preferential access to crucial government information for arbitrary reasons is unconstitutional and irrational.

Market Impact and Second Legal Challenge

A second lawsuit filed against the administration on September 17 raises similar concerns about insider trading and market manipulation. Plaintiffs in the second case note that the Trump administration uses Truth Social to make major policy announcements with significant consequences for the global economy. They argue that Truth API subscribers receive potentially market-moving information before the rest of the public, allowing them to profit on early knowledge of administration actions and beliefs.

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The administration's defense counters that even without the subscription model, lower-income Americans would still not have immediate access to official announcements. Lawyers pointed out that individuals unable to pay for internet access or those who do not own a television would remain uninformed until later reporting occurs. They claim this reality nullifies the complaint's premise that the subscription creates an inequitable access structure for essential government information.