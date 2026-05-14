Trump Administration Creates Unit to Review Green Card Holders' Criminal History for Deportation

The Trump administration has established a new unit within the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to review green card holders' criminal history and determine whether they could be deported. The Tactical Operations Division has 40 immigration officers working under its 'LPR Operations' to assess the eligibility of green card holders for deportation.

The Trump administration has created a new unit dedicated to reviewing green card holders ' criminal history to determine whether they could be deported. The Tactical Operations Division of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ) has 40 immigration officers working under its 'LPR Operations' to determine whether green card holders have committed fraud or pose any threats to the United States.

Previously, green card holders' criminal history would only be reviewed by USCIS when the immigrant applied for renewal, naturalization, or another benefit. The unit includes immigrants who were arrested and convicted of various crimes, including sexual assault, domestic violence, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It also includes people who USCIS agents determined lied to get permanent resident status and some who have 'admitted to membership in an organization suspected of illegally or illicitly obtaining export-controlled information and technology for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard.





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USCIS Tactical Operations Division LPR Operations Green Card Holders Criminal History Review Deportation President Trump USCIS's First And Foremost Mission Organizational Realignments US Immigration System Vigorous Vetting And Screening Aliens Changes As Opportunities To Strengthen The US Sarah Pierce Third Way Center-Left Think Tank Responsible Use Of USCIS's Resources Numbers Only Continue To Raise Those Questions

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