Trump Administration Creates 1.7 Billion Dollar Fund to Compensate Presidential Allies, Withdraws IRS Lawsuit

The Trump administration announced the creation of a 1.7 billion dollar Anti-Weaponization Fund to compensate allies of President Trump who claim they were mistreated by the Biden administration's Department of Justice. The fund was announced as part of a settlement to Trump's lawsuit against the IRS regarding the leak of his tax returns. Democrats and government oversight groups have denounced the fund as corrupt and unprecedented, arguing it uses taxpayer money to reward supporters including January 6 Capitol rioters. The announcement reflects Trump's accusations that the Biden Justice Department weaponized the legal system against him, though critics contend the current administration is engaging in retaliatory prosecutions and investigations.

The Trump administration announced the establishment of a 1.7 billion dollar fund on Monday to compensate allies of the Republican president who believe they were mistreated by the Department of Justice under the Joe Biden administration.

The Anti-Weaponization Fund was announced by the Department of Justice as part of an agreement to resolve Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. Interim Attorney General Todd Blanche stated in announcing the fund that it represented a legal process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek reparation.

Trump took measures to withdraw his 10 billion dollar demand against the IRS after it was reported that his administration was about to create a fund to compensate some of his allies. The disclosure was made in a filing before a federal court in Florida where the president sued earlier this year.

The fund represents not only an extraordinarily unorthodox resolution but also an additional demonstration of the administration's eagerness to reward allies who were investigated and in some cases charged and convicted before Trump returned to power. Notably, the president on his first day back in office pardoned or commuted sentences of supporters who rioted at the federal Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Since then, his Department of Justice has approved payments to supporters entangled in the Trump-Russia investigation and investigated and prosecuted some of his alleged adversaries. Democrats and government watchdog groups immediately promised to fight what they characterized as a corrupt and unprecedented settlement, warning that the agreement would unjustly enrich people close to the president with taxpayer money and open the door to meritless claims of political persecution.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, stated in a statement that the case was nothing more than a setup designed to extract 1.7 billion dollars from Treasury taxpayer money and pour it into a massive discretionary fund for Trump's Department of Justice to distribute to his private militia of insurrectionists, rioters, and white supremacists, including those who brutally beat police officers on January 6, 2021, and servile accomplices to his plans to steal elections. Trump's lawyers suggested in their court filing seeking dismissal that the resolution would not be reviewable by a judge.

However, a group of 93 members of Congress filed a brief preparing to challenge the settlement. At this time it remains unclear exactly who will benefit from the fund, but its creation reflects Trump's longstanding allegations that the Department of Justice under Biden was used as a weapon against him.

Trump has cited as evidence the criminal charges, subsequently dismissed, that he faced between his first and second terms for allegedly conspiring to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost and for retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Several of his advisers were also prosecuted, as were hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Merrick Garland, who served as Attorney General under Biden, has repeatedly denied accusations of politicization and stated that his decisions followed the facts, evidence, and law. His Department of Justice also investigated Biden for his handling of classified information and brought separate prosecutions for taxes and weapons against Biden's son, Hunter.

Nevertheless, Trump's current Department of Justice has actively advanced the president's campaign of retaliation and grievances, bringing criminal charges against some of his alleged adversaries and launching a sweeping investigation seeking to establish a years-long conspiracy among law enforcement and intelligence officials to destroy Trump's political prospects and keep him from power





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Trump Administration Department Of Justice Settlement Political Compensation Fund Tax Returns Leak January 6 Capitol Riot

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