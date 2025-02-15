Trump Administration Continues Sweeping Federal Layoffs

Federal agencies are continuing to lay off workers under President Trump's executive order for 'large-scale' reductions in force. The Department of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, and others have seen recent cuts. Many of the first to be let go are probationary employees. The Department of Defense is also targeting an 8% budget cut, including staff reductions.

Federal agencies continued to lay off workers on Friday. The cuts follow President Trump's signing of an executive order this week directing agencies to prepare for 'large-scale' reductions in force. The U.S. Department of Agriculture building in a 2019 file photo. Workers around the sprawling federal agency were told Friday that their jobs had been eliminated as part of sweeping layoffs from the new Trump Administration.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is gearing up for budget cuts and staff reductions, while layoffs hit employees at the Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, multiple sources told NPR, speaking on condition of anonymity. A sweeping wave of terminations has already affected thousands of employees at agencies including the Veterans Affairs, Energy, and Education Departments. This week President Trump signed an executive order outlining the need for 'large-scale' reductions in federal workforce. Many of the first to be cut are those still in a probationary period because they were recently hired or are long-serving employees who were moved or promoted into a new position. In many cases they have fewer job protections. 'The probationary period is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment,' a spokesperson for the federal Office of Personnel Management said in a statement. 'Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the President's broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government to better serve the American people at the highest possible standard.' Laid-off federal workers have begun sharing their stories on LinkedIn, as they changed their status to #OpenToWork. 'I was a 'consumer protection cop' thrown off the beat by DOGE,' wrote Taylor Sonne, who worked as a compliance examiner with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for 11 months before being fired on Tuesday, one month before his probation would have ended. Based in Houston, Sonne traveled the country in search of unfair, deceptive or abusive practices at financial institutions. 'I feel like it is such an important agency for every single American,' he told NPR. 'It truly is a nonpartisan mission, which is unfortunate that it's been so heavily politicized.' Officials at the Department of Housing and Urban Development have set a target of laying off half the agency's staff, according to one HUD staffer with direct knowledge of the plans and a union leader who has spoken with others. Agency officials said some areas would be spared, while others could face even higher targets of cutting around 75% of staff. One HUD staffer said when officials first learned these numbers they looked visibly distraught, and described them as 'drastic' and 'shocking.' The staffer was later told of the targets in a meeting. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be named for fear of retribution in their job. Antonio Gaines, president of HUD Council 222 of the American Federation of Government Employees, was told of these targets by three officials with direct knowledge of them, but who also declined to be named for fear of retribution. He said the union had reached out to the Trump administration multiple times to negotiate the downsizing, as its contract requires, but had been rebuffed. The Department of Defense is targeting an 8% cut to its more than $800 billion budget next year, including staff reductions, according to officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and provided details on condition of anonymity. Probationary employees at the Environmental Protection Agency received emails Friday afternoon notifying them that were being fired as of 5 p.m. ET. The EPA said in a statement to NPR that the agency fired 388 probationary employees after reviewing 'agency functions in accordance with President Trump's executive orders.' 'President Trump was elected with a mandate to create a more effective and efficient federal government that serves all Americans, and we are doing just that,' the EPA said. There are about 1,100 probationary EPA employees nationwide, according to Nicole Cantello, a union president representing EPA employees in the Midwest. One termination notice Cantello shared with NPR said the employee was being fired because the EPA found that they 'failed to demonstrate fully your qualifications for continued employment.' Cantello said the firings will leave fewer people at EPA to respond to emergencies around the country. ' 'We come in in every major disaster in the nation,' Cantello said, including the Los Angeles wildfires, flooding in North Carolina last year from Hurricane Helene and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Government News FEDERAL LAYOFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BUDGET CUTS ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Justice Department: 'Just Us Department'The article criticizes the perceived politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump. It highlights several instances where federal prosecutors have dropped charges against individuals aligned with Trump, while simultaneously pursuing investigations against his political opponents. The author argues that this creates a dangerous precedent of impunity for those in power and undermines the rule of law.

Read more »

Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Resigns Amid Trump's Justice Department ReformsColette Peters resigned as director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) following President Trump's appointment of William Lothrop as acting director. Trump's administration has repealed a Biden-era executive order phasing out private prisons and seeks drastic reforms within the Justice Department. Peters, appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland, faced challenges including staffing shortages, misconduct, and abuse within the agency.

Read more »

Justice Department fires federal prosecutors who worked on Trump prosecutionsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Read more »

Labor Department Blocks Trump's DOGE From Accessing Federal DataThe Department of Labor has blocked President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from obtaining masses of federal data, potentially hindering Trump's plan to impose major budget cuts. The decision came after a coalition of labor unions sought a temporary restraining order, arguing that DOGE's radical agenda would cripple the federal government. A federal judge will hold a full hearing on the case on February 7 to decide whether to impose a temporary restraining order.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury Department records after 19 states sue Trump administrationNew York Attorney General Letitia James said 'this level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable.'

Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loansA federal judge has issued an administrative stay, pausing the start date of the Trump administration’s federal funding freeze until Monday. The freeze was…

Read more »