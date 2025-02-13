Trump Administration Considers Military Strike Against Iran

A Washington Post report reveals that the Trump administration was seriously considering a military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities as a way to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons. The report cites multiple intelligence reports indicating that such an attack would significantly delay Iran's nuclear program but also risk escalating tensions in the region and potentially leading to a wider conflict. President Trump, while expressing a preference for a negotiated solution, stated that he would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, stated to The Washington Post that President Donald Trump 'will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

' According to multiple intelligence reports from the conclusion of the Biden administration and the commencement of the Trump administration, as reported by the newspaper on Wednesday, such an attack would impede Iran's nuclear program by weeks or months while simultaneously intensifying tensions in the region and jeopardizing a broader conflict. The White House declined to comment. The Post indicated that the Israeli government, CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence also declined to comment.Hughes emphasized to The Post that while President Trump favors resolving longstanding issues with the Iranian regime through peaceful negotiations, he will not indefinitely postpone action if Iran is unwilling to engage in a resolution, and a prompt response is anticipated. The most comprehensive intelligence report originated in early January and was compiled by the intelligence directorate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defence Intelligence Agency, according to the Post. Current and former US officials privy to the intelligence revealed to the Post, without disclosing their identities, that Israel believes its bombing of Iran in October significantly weakened Iran's air defenses and rendered the country vulnerable to a subsequent attack.The intelligence reports outlined two potential strike options, each involving the United States providing aerial refueling support and intelligence, as reported by the Post. In an interview aired on Monday, President Trump stated his preference for reaching an agreement with Iran to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, asserting that he also believed Iran would favor a negotiated settlement over armed conflict. 'Everyone thinks Israel, with our help or our approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them. I would prefer that not happen,' Trump said. The United States, under President Barack Obama, and European allies negotiated an agreement with Iran to curtail its nuclear program. However, in his first term, encouraged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump withdrew the United States from the landmark accord and reinstated sanctions on Tehran in 2018. Since then, Iran has resumed its nuclear program and is enriching uranium, according to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran, Britain, France, and Germany met in Geneva to explore ways to resume nuclear talks, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi disclosed to Iran's state TV in January.





