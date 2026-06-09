The Trump administration finishes a comprehensive renovation of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, fixing leaks and restoring its color after previous efforts failed.

The Trump administration has completed a major renovation of the historic Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , a project that had been neglected for years and was only partially addressed under the previous administration.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted the contrast between the current effort and the failed attempt by the Obama administration, which closed the pool for two years and spent $38 million without fully solving the underlying issues. The renovation, overseen by President Donald Trump, involved draining the pool, sandblasting the entire surface, repairing all plumbing and bubblers, and restoring the color to a vibrant American flag blue.

The pool had turned gray over time, and the new blue bottom restores its iconic appearance. Burgum praised Trump as a master builder, noting that the president is the only occupant of the Oval Office with extensive experience in complex construction projects. The Secretary emphasized that the previous administration's work left the pool leaking 45,000 gallons of water per day, requiring constant water flow just to maintain levels.

The new repairs address these leaks comprehensively, ensuring the pool remains full and reflective. Social media users have shared images of the nearly finished pool, with many expressing admiration for the results. One X user posted a video showing the reflecting pool partially filled, with the Washington Monument clearly visible in the reflection, and wrote, It is absolutely beautiful. Thank you, Donald Trump, for helping restore our nation's capital.

The White House declared the pool back in action, stating, The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever. We are so back. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP. The renovation is part of a broader effort to refurbish the National Mall and its monuments, which have suffered from deferred maintenance.

Burgum noted that the project reflects Trump's commitment to restoring national pride and preserving American heritage. The pool, originally constructed in 1923 and later expanded, serves as a centerpiece for the Mall, attracting millions of visitors each year. With the completion of this renovation, the Reflecting Pool now offers a pristine mirror of the Washington Monument, symbolizing a renewed dedication to the nation's landmarks.

Critics, however, have questioned the cost and priorities of the project, given that it was initially estimated at lower amounts. The Obama administration's $38 million expenditure without a permanent fix drew sharp criticism from Trump officials. Burgum defended the current project, stating that the comprehensive approach will save taxpayer money in the long run by eliminating the need for continuous water replenishment and further repairs.

The Interior Department has not released the exact cost of the Trump renovation, but officials emphasize that the work was completed on schedule and within budget. The Reflecting Pool's renovation stands as a tangible achievement for the administration, showcasing its focus on infrastructure and national symbols.

As the pool reflects the monument once again, it also reflects the political divide over how to best manage federal properties, with Trump supporters hailing the result as a victory for common sense and efficiency





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