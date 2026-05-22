Trump Administration Claims Temporary Visa Policy as 'Loophole' for Immigration Abuse, Introduces Changes to Green Card Process

The Trump administration has claimed that the current policy allowing immigrants in the country on temporary visas to apply for permanent legal status from within the U.S. is a 'loophole' that opens the system up for abuse. The administration has introduced changes to the green card process, requiring those in the U.S. temporarily to first leave the country, 'except in extraordinary circumstances,' according to DHS. The changes aim to reduce the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency.

The Trump administration has claimed that the current policy allowing immigrants in the country on temporary visas to apply for permanent legal status from within the U.S. is a 'loophole' that opens the system up for abuse.

The policy change requires those in the U.S. temporarily to first leave the country, 'except in extraordinary circumstances,' according to DHS. The development comes amid the administration's effort to reduce immigration levels and deport illegal immigrants.

The Justice Department's move to swear in a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has framed the latest policy change on green cards as an effort to 'allow our immigration system to function as the law intended' and 'help make our system fairer and more efficient.

' The policy change aims to reduce the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency. DHS has emphasized that temporary residents 'are expected to depart the United States when the purpose of their admission or parole has been accomplished.

' The memo particularly emphasized 'discretionary' powers held by USCIS officers to approve or deny adjustment-of-status applications, or the process of getting a green card, 'Where adjustment of status is in the discretion of USCIS, officers are reminded that they are to consider all relevant factors and information in the totality of the circumstances in exercising that discretion.





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Immigration Temporary Visas Green Cards Adjustment-Of-Status Applications USCIS Discretionary Powers Totality Of The Circumstances Relevant Factors Moral Character Family Ties Immigration Status History Purpose Of Admission Or Parole Departure From The U.S.

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