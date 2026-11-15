The Biden-era rule also proposed expanding employee benefits.

A child plays with figurines at the John Cardinal O’Connor Center for Parent and Child Development, a Head Start center operated by The New York Foundling, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

The move undoes a requirement, created in 2024 under President Joe Biden, that large Head Start programs gradually increase pay for teachers so they would reach parity with their local public schoolteachers. The Biden-era rule also called for expanding employee benefits and would have cost around $2.1 billion annually by 2031. The money saved could allow Head Start programs to serve more children with the same amount of federal funding, President Donald Trump’s administration said.

Also read Trump administration cancels mandatory pay hike for Head Start teachers

The administration has pushed to“The Trump Administration is working hard to ensure that the promise of Head Start reaches as many children as possible with the funds Congress has appropriated,” said Alex J. Adams, an assistant secretary at Health and Human Services who oversees Head Start. Advocates for Head Start educators say eliminating pay hikes could actually hurt enrollment. Some programs have been unable to recruit enough staff to operate at capacity and have had to.

Teacher turnover was particularly acute during the pandemic. More than 20% of Head Start teachers left in 2022, some fleeing for higher-paying jobs in public schools or in other sectors, such as retail or food service.. But according to data reported by programs in 2026, Head Start teachers with master’s degrees earned less than $60,000 a year on average, while those with only a bachelor’s degree earned less than $50,000.

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Meanwhile, public schoolteachers earn an average of $75,000 a year, The Trump administration “asks Head Start educators to keep doing more for less,” the National Association for the Education of Young Children said in a statement. If teachers move on to other jobs, kids cannot enroll, the group said.

“A funded slot without a qualified teacher serves no one. ” The change had also been condemned by congressional Democrats, who take control of Congress in the new year. This past June, theyHead Start was started in the 1960s as an antipoverty initiative. It targets children in low-income households, plus those who are homeless or in foster care or have disabilities.

The program, which provides training and job opportunities for parents along with education for preschoolers, has long had bipartisan support. But it has faced threats under the Trump administration. A White House budget draft last year proposed scrapping the program altogether. More recently, Adams proposed scrapping many of.

His proposal would also do away with federal student-to-teacher ratios, deferring to state childcare regulations, which tend to be looser. The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s