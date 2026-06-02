Trump Administration Blocks New US Wind Projects in $928 Million Deal with TotalEnergies

The Department of the Interior has agreed to pay the French energy company TotalEnergies $928 million to cancel two major offshore wind projects on the East Coast and halt future clean power development, prompting a legal challenge from a coalition of northeastern states.

The Trump administration has moved to halt all new offshore wind power construction in the United States while simultaneously revving up fossil fuel production. This sweeping directive follows a controversial agreement in which the Interior Department agreed to pay $928 million in taxpayer funds to the French energy company TotalEnergies.

The payment is intended to compensate the company for scrapping construction plans for two large offshore wind projects, one off the coast of New York and another off North Carolina. Leases for these projects had been approved back in 2022, representing significant investments in clean energy infrastructure. In exchange for the payment, TotalEnergies agreed to halt any future development of clean power in the U.S. and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in oil and gas projects instead.

This unprecedented deal has sparked immediate legal challenges, with New York Attorney General Letitia James leading a coalition of seven northeastern state attorneys general in an effort to block the agreement. James condemned the deal as an illegal attempt to erase over a thousand union jobs and cheat millions of New Yorkers out of clean, affordable energy. The canceled New York project alone was expected to produce up to 1.4 gigawatts of energy, powering more than 700,000 homes annually.

The North Carolina project was slated to provide about 1.3 gigawatts, enough to power 650,000 homes and generate $3 billion in economic benefits, according to state officials. Industry analysts note that the cancellation of a single 1-gigawatt offshore wind project costs between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion in U.S. economic output, along with approximately 3,350 construction jobs and hundreds of millions in lost wages.

Liz Burdock, president and CEO of Oceantic, an organization that supports offshore wind development, criticized the administration's actions, stating that offshore wind has faced an unprecedented and unrelenting campaign of political interference despite billions in private investment, state commitments, and court rulings. She argued that these attacks constitute not just an assault on a single industry but an attack on American energy independence and economic competitiveness.

The states' legal challenge asserts that the administration's deal is a sham designed to circumvent prior court losses and force a shift away from renewable energy toward more polluting fossil fuels. At a time when oil and gas costs are volatile and climate concerns intensify, the cancellation of these projects represents a significant setback for regional clean energy goals and job creation.

The contested agreement underscores a broader national debate over the future of U.S. energy policy, pitting state-led renewable initiatives against federal efforts to bolster traditional energy sectors. The outcome of this legal fight could have lasting implications for the development of offshore wind along the East Coast and the nation's ability to meet its climate and energy security objectives.

The substantive news content focuses on the administration's deal with TotalEnergies, the legal response from state attorneys general, the projected economic and energy impacts of the canceled projects, and industry criticism of the political interference





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Offshore Wind Trump Administration Totalenergies Letitia James Renewable Energy Fossil Fuels Interior Department Legal Challenge New York North Carolina

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