Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court to Overturn Whistleblower Watchdog Reinstatement

The Trump administration is taking its fight to reinstate Hampton Dellinger, the former head of the Office of Special Counsel, to the Supreme Court. A lower court had ordered Dellinger's reinstatement after he was fired by President Trump, but the administration is seeking to overturn that ruling.

The Trump administration will seek the U.S. Supreme Court 's intervention to overturn a lower court ruling that mandated the reinstatement of Hampton Dellinger , the former head of the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a government ethics watchdog. Dellinger, a Biden appointee, was fired by President Trump earlier this month. A district judge had ordered Dellinger's temporary reinstatement pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. However, a D.C.

Circuit panel denied the Trump administration's request to overturn the district judge's order on procedural grounds on Saturday. Undeterred, the Justice Department intends to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, requesting that the highest court intervene and permit the administration to keep Dellinger off the job while the litigation continues. According to a copy of the application provided by a Justice Department official, the administration argues that the lower courts' actions have unduly restricted President Trump's authority to manage the executive branch, characterizing it as a grave infringement upon the separation of powers. The application, signed by Acting Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris, asserts that the judicial rulings 'irreparably harm the Presidency by curtailing the President’s ability to manage the Executive Branch in the earliest days of his Administration.'The Justice Department further contends that lower court decisions on multiple cases 'intrude upon a host' of Trump's constitutional powers. They argue that allowing the judiciary to operate through temporary restraining orders and potentially supplant the political accountability enshrined in the Constitution would be detrimental. Dellinger, in his lawsuit filed earlier this month, maintains that his termination was unlawful. He alleges that the notification of his dismissal failed to adhere to the OSC's for-cause removal protections, stating simply that 'On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Special Counsel of the US Office of Special Counsel is terminated, effective immediately.' The Trump administration's widespread firings and efforts to reduce the size of the federal government have been praised by fiscal conservatives but condemned by Democrats, labor unions, and progressive organizations as illegal





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration Supreme Court Hampton Dellinger Office Of Special Counsel Whistleblower Protection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court to Overturn Whistleblower Protection Agency Head's ReinstatementThe Trump administration is seeking the Supreme Court's intervention to dismiss Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel, an agency tasked with protecting whistleblowers within the federal workforce. The Justice Department argues that President Trump has the authority to remove Dellinger without cause, while Dellinger maintains that his removal was unlawful. This case marks the first appeal to the Supreme Court since President Trump's election and is expected to be a significant test of the limits of executive power.

Read more »

Federal appeals court queues up first test of Trump’s power for Supreme CourtA federal appeals court in Washington on Saturday allowed the head of a government ethics watchdog agency whom President Donald Trump fired last week to stay on the job, a decision that will likely tee up the fight over similar dismissals for the Supreme Court.

Read more »

Judge Reinstates Trump-Fired Special Counsel, Likening White House to 'Bull in a China Shop'A federal judge reinstated Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger, whom former President Donald Trump had fired, comparing the White House to a 'bull in a china shop' for disrupting the agency. Dellinger oversaw an office where federal employees could report wrongdoing and receive legal protection. Trump's dismissal of Dellinger, along with 17 other inspectors general, raised concerns about weakening oversight within the federal government. Judge Amy Berman Jackson temporarily reinstated Dellinger pending a full hearing scheduled for February 26.

Read more »

Trump Appeals to Supreme Court to Overturn Whistleblower Protection RulingPresident Donald Trump's administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that reinstated Hampton Dellinger as the head of the Office of Special Counsel. The case centers on Dellinger's removal by the Trump administration and arguments surrounding presidential authority to dismiss agency heads.

Read more »

Appeals Court Rules Against DACA, Setting Up Potential Supreme Court ShowdownA federal appeals court dealt a blow to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, ruling against an Obama-era policy that shielded young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. The decision, which bars the federal government from accepting new DACA applications, could lead to another Supreme Court battle over the program's future.

Read more »

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Slams Appeals Court for Ignoring Legal PrecedentIn a strong dissent, Justice Thomas criticized the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for its handling of a case involving David Smith, an Ohio man convicted of multiple crimes. Justice Thomas argued that the court's interpretation of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA) was flawed and disregarded Supreme Court precedent.

Read more »