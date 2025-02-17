Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court to Overturn Whistleblower Protection Agency Head's Reinstatement

The Trump administration is seeking the Supreme Court's intervention to dismiss Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel, an agency tasked with protecting whistleblowers within the federal workforce. The Justice Department argues that President Trump has the authority to remove Dellinger without cause, while Dellinger maintains that his removal was unlawful. This case marks the first appeal to the Supreme Court since President Trump's election and is expected to be a significant test of the limits of executive power.

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the firing of the head of the federal agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers. The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal with the conservative-majority court asking it to overturn a lower court order that temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as the leader of the Office of Special Counsel.

Dellinger, appointed by President Joe Biden, argues that the law allows him to be dismissed only for performance issues, none of which were cited in the email ending his employment.This appeal marks the first time the Trump administration has sought Supreme Court intervention since his presidency began. It is likely to be the first of many appeals as the administration attempts to overturn lower court rulings that have hindered its second-term agenda. The case is not expected to be officially listed on the Supreme Court's docket until after the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The justices are unlikely to act until Tuesday at the earliest. It remains unclear how the court, which includes three justices nominated by Trump, will respond to the appeal.The administration contends that the order reinstating Dellinger for two weeks unduly restricts the president's authority. They cite a Supreme Court decision granting Trump immunity from criminal prosecution, which reflects a broad view of executive power. Acting Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris wrote in the brief, “Until now, as far as we are aware, no court in American history has wielded an injunction to force the president to retain an agency head.” The brief also references numerous other cases where judges have impeded Trump's agenda, including temporarily halting a foreign aid funding freeze and blocking employees from Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing Treasury Department data. The Justice Department argues that allowing the order in Dellinger's case to stand could encourage judges to issue more blocks in the approximately 70 lawsuits the Trump administration currently faces.





SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHISTLEBLOWERS OFFICE OF SPECIAL COUNSEL HAMPTON DELLINGER EXECUTIVE POWER

