Trump Administration Appeals To Supreme Court To Overturn Reinstated Office of Special Counsel Leader

The Trump administration is seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that reinstated Hampton Dellinger, the former head of the Office of Special Counsel. The administration argues that the court order is an intrusion on executive power.

The Trump administration has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that reinstated Hampton Dellinger as the head of the Office of Special Counsel. This marks the first appeal to the justices since President Trump took office. The Justice Department, in a filing obtained by the Associated Press, argues that the court order temporarily reinstating Dellinger is an unacceptable intrusion on executive power.

The petition comes hours after a divided appeals court panel refused to lift the order, which was filed Wednesday and expires on February 26th. This case is not expected to be docketed until after the Supreme Court returns from the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The justices would not act until Tuesday at the earliest. The administration argues that Dellinger can be dismissed without cause, citing a Supreme Court decision that granted Trump immunity from criminal prosecution. Dellinger, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, contends that the law states he can only be dismissed for performance issues, none of which were cited in the email dismissing him. He also argues that the Office of Special Counsel’s work is more important than ever, given the “unprecedented” number of firings of federal employees with civil service protections in recent weeks by the Trump administration. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the Trump administration’s ability to reshape the federal government and its handling of investigations involving the president





HuffPostWomen / 🏆 27. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SUPREME COURT OFFICE OF SPECIAL COUNSEL HAMPTON DELLINGER EXECUTIVE POWER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump halted by appeals court from firing Special Counsel Office chiefPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Federal Judge Temporarily Reinstates Dellinger as Head of Office of Special CounselA federal judge has temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, ruling that the Trump administration cannot remove him while the legal battle over his firing continues. Dellinger filed a lawsuit arguing his removal was illegal, stating that no justification was provided for his termination. The court will now consider whether Dellinger’s dismissal was lawful.

Read more »

Federal Judge Temporarily Reinstates Hampton Dellinger as Head of Office of Special CounselA federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from removing Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), granting Dellinger a temporary reprieve while a legal battle over his firing continues.

Read more »

Judge Temporarily Reinstate Dellinger as Head of Office of Special CounselA federal judge has temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, ruling that the Trump administration cannot remove him while the legal battle over his firing continues. Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the order, requiring Dellinger to retain access to OSC resources and authority through Thursday at midnight.

Read more »

Federal Judge Temporarily Reinstate Dellinger as Head of Office of Special CounselA federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from removing Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, while legal challenges to his firing continue. Dellinger, confirmed by the Senate in 2024, sued claiming his dismissal was illegal, arguing that federal law only allows for his removal in cases of inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance. No justification was provided for his termination in a Friday evening email from the White House personnel director. The judge's ruling requires Dellinger to retain access to OSC resources and authority until at least Thursday at midnight. Dellinger is seeking a permanent order reinstating him, arguing that his firing threatens the OSC's ability to protect federal whistleblowers.

Read more »

DOJ fires members of special counsel Jack Smith's team who prosecuted TrumpThey couldn't be trusted to implement the president's agenda, officials said.

Read more »