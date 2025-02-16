Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court to Fire OSC Head

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the firing of Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), following a divided ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case raises fundamental questions about the power of the presidency to remove independent agency heads and the extent to which Congress can protect them.

Two Biden appointees, Circuit Judges J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, voted to dismiss the request, while U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump nominee, supported it. This case has significant implications for the power balance between the executive and legislative branches of government. It tests Congress's ability to shield independent agency heads from presidential removal and could reshape federal workforce protections. The OSC, a separate entity from Justice Department special counsels like Jack Smith, plays a vital role in safeguarding federal whistleblowers and investigating retaliation claims against government employees.Dellinger's dismissal came through an email from Sergio N. Gor, Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, stating immediate termination. The following Monday, Dellinger sued the Trump administration in federal court, alleging that his dismissal was illegal. On February 12, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson temporarily reinstated Dellinger. The case centers around a 1935 Supreme Court precedent, Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which allowed Congress to protect independent agency leaders from removal without cause. Several conservative Supreme Court justices have recently expressed skepticism about this precedent. The Justice Department has characterized the district court's ruling as an 'unprecedented assault on the separation of powers.' This is one of three ongoing lawsuits challenging Trump's authority to remove independent agency heads. The administration is currently facing approximately 70 lawsuits regarding various executive actions. The appeals court warned that accepting the administration's argument regarding extraordinary harm would encourage many litigants to appeal temporary restraining orders





