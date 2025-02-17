Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court to Dismiss Whistleblower Protection Agency Head

The Trump administration has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking permission to dismiss Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel, which protects whistleblowers. This could be the start of a series of legal battles aimed at overturning lower court rulings that have hindered the administration's agenda.

The Trump administration has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court , seeking permission to dismiss the head of the federal agency responsible for protecting whistleblowers. The appeal, obtained by The Associated Press, could mark the beginning of a series of legal challenges by President Donald Trump and his administration aimed at overturning lower court rulings that have impeded his second-term agenda.

\The appeal seeks to prevent Hampton Dellinger from resuming his role as the head of the Office of Special Counsel. Dellinger was appointed by former President Joe Biden, but was subsequently dismissed by the Trump administration. A lower court judge temporarily reinstated Dellinger, but the Department of Justice is now urging the Supreme Court to vacate that order. Dellinger maintains that he can only be removed from his position for performance-related reasons, which were not cited in the dismissal email. \This appeal comes after an appeals court declined to lift the order on procedural grounds. The original filing, submitted last Wednesday, is expected to expire on February 26th. The case is unlikely to be placed on the Supreme Court's docket until after the Presidents' Day holiday weekend. Once filed, the earliest the justices could act is Tuesday. This case is part of a larger trend of legal battles facing the Trump administration since the inauguration. Legal experts anticipate many of these disputes will eventually reach the Supreme Court.\Dellinger filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in D.C. federal court last Monday following his firing on February 7th. Since Trump's return to the Oval Office, over 40 lawsuits have been filed challenging various administration actions, including birthright citizenship orders, immigration policies, federal funding freezes, federal employee buyouts, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and legal action against FBI and DOJ employees. In a recent development, a Rhode Island federal judge ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze federal funds, citing noncompliance with a previous order. The administration subsequently appealed this decision to the First Circuit, which was ultimately denied





