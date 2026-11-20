The emergency appeal comes after a California-based judge found it was unlawful to end their temporary protected status.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to block an order restoring temporary protected status for roughly 600,000 Venezuelans after a judge ruled that ending the program was unlawful.

If the justices don’t act by Friday, federal officials say about 1,800 detained Venezuelans may have to be released; reinstating protections could also halt deportations and restore work authorization. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt an order that would restore deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants. The emergency appeal comes after a California-based judge found it was unlawful to end their temporary protected status, or TPS.

Also read Appeals court grants Trump request to halt order restoring Venezuelan TPS

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to strip protections from Venezuelans when the case was at an earlier stage last year. If the justices do not intervene again before Friday, the administration could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention, federal attorneys wrote. The Trump administration argued that reinstating TPS for Venezuelans would prevent the administration from carrying out up to 332 removal orders and require it to provide them with work authorization.

President Trump has moved to withdraw protections that have allowed immigrants from multiple countries to remain in the United States and work legally, some for decades. The Supreme Court also allowed the Trump administration to end temporary legal protections for people from Haiti and Syria in June. An appeals court subsequently paused the judge’s decision that kept the program in place for Venezuelans, but that pause is set to expire Friday.

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The program known as TPS was created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters or civil strife. It is granted in increments of up to 18 months. The Trump administration has terminated TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Syria.

But in a change in practice, the administration kept protections in place for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans whose TPS was set to expire Sept. 9 and for more than 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan, in October. About 600,000 Venezuelans have received TPS protections. After the administration ended TPS for Venezuelans last year, their work authorizations also ceased to be valid. Thousands of people were subjected to removal proceedings, detained and deported.

Many Venezuelans chose to leave the country voluntarily. It is not clear how many Venezuelans who had the protections are still living in the U.S.After the blue wave: A moderate Democrat and an anti-Trump Republican analyze results Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected.

Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad. Over the last several years, as the war with Russia has intensified, Ukraine has increased its efforts to recruit soldiers from foreign countries, largely from those in Latin America, like Colombia.

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Thousands of Latino soldiers have enlisted and, if you listen to all four episodes of Call Sign Condor, you’ll meet several of them.