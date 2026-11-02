Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court Over California Ballots

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting of approximately 20,000 California mail ballots ahead of midterm elections. Federal officials argue these votes may belong to noncitizens.

The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the United States Supreme Court on Monday to block the counting of thousands of disputed mail-in ballots in California. This legal maneuver targets approximately 20,000 votes cast by individuals whom federal authorities suspect are not U.S. citizens. The request arrives just one day before the pivotal midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

Legal Battle Over Voter Eligibility

The Justice Department argued that these specific ballots should remain uncounted until the citizenship status of each voter can be fully verified. Federal officials maintain that identifying noncitizen voters is a top priority for the Republican administration this year. They contend that allowing these votes to stand without verification violates election integrity standards.

Also read Trump administration asks Supreme Court to set aside 20,000 California mail ballots

An appeals court previously rejected the government's initial request to set aside these ballots. The lower court judges found the federal argument insufficient to justify halting the count at such a late stage in the electoral process. The Supreme Court now must decide whether to grant the emergency stay requested by the administration.

State Officials Defend Election Integrity

California state officials have strongly opposed the federal push to invalidate these votes. They assert that the list provided by the federal government is highly unreliable and prone to error. State authorities warn that the data likely includes many registered voters who are indeed U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

A district court judge previously denied the Justice Department's request with forceful language. The judge warned that enforcing the federal demand could result in the disenfranchisement of eligible citizens. This potential loss of voting rights applies specifically to residents participating in the November 3 midterm elections which determine control of Congress.

Impact on Midterm Election Outcomes

The dispute highlights the high stakes surrounding the upcoming midterm elections. The outcome will determine which party controls the legislative branch. Any delay or cancellation of votes in a major swing state like California could significantly alter the political landscape.

Voters across the nation are preparing for Tuesday's election. Some first-time voters, including sixty-five-year-old Shane Dunn in Pennsylvania, are casting ballots after long periods of disengagement. The tension between federal oversight and state election management remains unresolved as the Supreme Court reviews the case.