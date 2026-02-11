Trump administration asks Supreme Court to set aside 20,000 California mail ballots

The Trump administration made an emergency plea to the Supreme Court to force California to segregate 20,000 mail-in ballots, after a divided Ninth Circuit panel rejected the Justice Department bid.

The Trump administration made a last-ditch plea to the Supreme Court on Monday, asking the justices to force California to set aside 20,000 mail-in ballots while a legal challenge continues.

The emergency application came after a divided Ninth Circuit panel rejected the Justice Department bid to impound the ballots. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the filing that once California commingles the challenged ballots with lawful ones, there is no way to get the challenged ballots back. He said the only way to preserve the district court ability to grant relief to the United States after a full merits proceeding is to segregate the challenged ballots now.

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Justice Department List Disputed By California

The Justice Department sent its list of 20,000 names to Los Angeles County election officials in October. County officials said only 7,035 of the names had LA County addresses, and some people on the list were confirmed to be U.S.-born citizens. California officials say the list is highly unreliable and likely includes many people who are U.S. citizens. The federal government says those ballots should not be counted until the voters status can be verified.

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The Justice Department asked the high court for a limited injunction that would direct California to stop commingling suspected illegal ballots with legal ones while the case continues to play out. The Republican Trump administration has prioritized identifying noncitizen voters this year, despite them being rare. A district court judge forcefully denied the Justice Department request and warned that the demand could disenfranchise citizens in the Nov. 3 midterm elections to determine control of Congress.

Judge Carter Warns Of Democratic Danger

US District Judge David O. Carter, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, wrote that segregating ballots would wreak havoc on the midterm elections and erode trust in the democratic process. He wrote that if the Executive can discount votes and threaten an ongoing election due to unproven allegations, then our democracy is in danger. The case reached an appeals court after the district court ruling.

The appeals court rejected the request to set aside some 20,000 ballots from people the federal government suspects. The Trump administration then turned to the Supreme Court with its emergency appeal. Voting has been underway in California, a largely Democratic state, since early October. All of the state roughly 23 million registered voters are mailed a ballot.

Supreme Court Emergency Application Submitted By Trump

Hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been processed. The Trump administration has racked up a series of wins in emergency appeals before the Supreme Court, but the justices previously rejected the president push to restrict mail ballots ahead of the midterms. The current emergency application asks the justices to intervene quickly. The California Post has reached out to Gov.

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Gavin Newsom office and Attorney General Rob Bonta office for comment. The outcome of the Supreme Court request could affect how election officials in Los Angeles County and elsewhere handle the disputed ballots as voting continues.