Trump Administration Appeals Supreme Court on California Ballots and CSU Faculty Strike

The Trump administration urges the Supreme Court to sideline 20,000 California mail ballots days before midterms, while California State University faculty face a potential strike over pay and AI safeguards.

The Trump administration formally appealed to the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn lower court rulings that rejected efforts to isolate 20,000 disputed mail-in ballots in California. This emergency legal filing occurs just one day before the pivotal midterm elections, aiming to delay the counting of votes from individuals the federal government suspects may not be citizens. The Justice Department argues that these ballots must remain uncounted until voter eligibility can be fully verified, despite California officials labeling the associated list as highly unreliable.

Legal Battle Over Ballot Verification

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter previously denied the Justice Department's request for a limited injunction, warning that segregating ballots would wreak havoc on the midterm elections and erode public trust in the democratic process. The judge emphasized that separating suspected illegal ballots from legal ones could disenfranchise eligible citizens in the November 3 elections. While the federal government maintains its priority on identifying noncitizen voters, it acknowledges such cases are rare, yet California insists the federal list likely includes many verified U.S. citizens.

Also read Trump administration appeals to Supreme Court in push to sideline 20,000 California mail ballots

Impact on Midterm Elections

Voting has already commenced in California, a heavily Democratic state, with residents able to cast ballots since early October. All roughly 23 million registered voters in the state were mailed a ballot, and hundreds of thousands have already been processed. The appeal seeks to halt the counting of the disputed 20,000 votes while the legal case continues, a move that could significantly alter outcomes in tight congressional races. Despite previous wins in emergency appeals, the Supreme Court previously rejected the Trump administration's push to restrict mail ballots ahead of these midterms.

CSU Faculty Strike Authorization Vote

In a separate development affecting California, the California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 faculty members at California State University, is asking members to authorize a strike after negotiations reached an impasse. Members have until November 19 to vote on whether to strike, with the last such action occurring in January 2024. The union seeks not only pay raises but also protections for academic freedom and specific safeguards regarding the use of artificial intelligence in their professional duties.

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Negotiations and Union Demands

Elaine Villanueva Bernal, a chemistry professor at Cal State Long Beach and a member of the bargaining team, described the current proposals as the boldest the union has ever presented. The faculty is fighting for the right to decide whether to use AI and to ensure they are not replaced by AI systems or have their work evaluated by it. These demands reflect broader concerns about how higher education is changing, particularly in response to pressure from the Trump administration over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

University Response and Next Steps

Amy Bentley-Smith, spokesperson for the California State University system, stated in an emailed statement that the university has reached agreements with four other unions, demonstrating that meaningful contracts can be achieved through collective bargaining. The university believes continued negotiations rather than a strike offer the best path toward a fair and sustainable agreement. The CSU system remains focused on supporting faculty and serving students while aiming to avoid unnecessary disruption to the educational process as the November 19 vote deadline approaches.