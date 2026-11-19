The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court review to block $16 billion in climate grants canceled in 2025. This legal battle tests executive authority over federal funding priorities.

The Trump administration has formally petitioned the Supreme Court to uphold its cancellation of $16 billion in federal grants designated for clean energy and climate initiatives. This legal appeal represents the largest grant cancellation dispute in United States history and serves as a critical test of executive power regarding the defunding of prior presidential agendas.

Legal Basis for Grant Cancellation

Environmental Protection Agency officials argue that the Tucker Act grants the Court of Federal Claims exclusive authority over contract disputes, thereby removing jurisdiction from the federal courts that initially ruled against the government. The administration contends that the nonprofits challenging the grant cancellations filed their lawsuit in the incorrect judicial venue. By framing the cancellation as a contract dispute rather than a violation of statutory spending requirements, the EPA aims to shield itself from constitutional challenges regarding the abrupt termination of funded programs.

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Nonprofits Challenge EPA Authority

Climate United and other recipient organizations argue that the EPA acted illegally and violated the Constitution by rescinding funds allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act. They maintain that the agency cannot unilaterally terminate grants that Congress explicitly required through legislation passed in 2022. The nonprofits seek access to their frozen capital to continue running approved clean energy projects, asserting that the cancellation undermines legislative intent. They contend that the termination did not merely alter a contract but effectively dismantled programs mandated by law.

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Judicial Precedent and Stakeholder Views

A divided federal appeals court in Washington previously sided with the nonprofits in August, ruling that the administration improperly terminated the grants. However, the Supreme Court has recently issued decisions favoring the administration in similar cases involving canceled National Institutes of Health grants and teacher training funds. Romany Webb of Columbia University notes that a favorable ruling for the EPA could allow future administrations to reshape grant programs without judicial interference. Bob Wagman of the Court of Federal Claims Bar Association warns that such broad cancellation powers could destabilize long-term research programs like cancer research, which require stability beyond a single four-year term.

Political Implications and Next Steps

This case directly impacts Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to dismantle initiatives established by Democratic President Joe Biden. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act created the green bank program, but subsequent tax and spending bills rescinded parts of the law that established the bank. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan previously noted that the EPA failed to provide evidence of fraud when challenged, shifting its argument to general oversight concerns. If the Supreme Court declines to take the case, the nonprofits will regain access to the money currently held in a Citibank account, allowing the climate transition to proceed.