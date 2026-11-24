The Trump administration details a historic enforcement surge by the Department of Justice and FBI, recovering $8 billion in victim losses and dismantling criminal networks through Operation Blackout.

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration has executed the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in United States history. This historic initiative by the Department of Justice has resulted in the recovery of eight billion dollars in intended losses for victims of financial fraud.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Blanche emphasized that these aggressive legal actions began immediately after President Donald Trump signed the relevant executive order. The Department of Justice reported filing over four hundred cases across eighty-five federal districts, targeting a broad spectrum of criminal activity that has plagued American communities.

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Federal Prosecutions and Global Interdiction

The Justice Department has charged over eight hundred defendants in connection with these fraud schemes. These legal actions include extraditions, guilty pleas, and criminal sentences, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to prosecuting individuals who target citizens across all income brackets and age groups.

Blanche stated that the administration is focused on dismantling the criminal networks responsible for stealing from the American people. The enforcement strategy involves identifying and prosecuting criminals who have deceptively and maliciously stolen funds, ensuring that these organized groups face severe legal consequences for their actions.

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Operation Blackout Impact and Seized Assets

President Trump executive order led to Operation Blackout, a multi-agency initiative where the FBI made dismantling predatory scam enterprises a top priority. This whole-of-government approach has resulted in the seizure of nearly seventeen billion dollars in illicit funds and the confiscation of more than fourteen thousand digital devices used in these crimes.

The FBI reported that its scam center demolition initiative has directly warned over eleven thousand Americans from potential scam attempts. This preventive measure, combined with aggressive enforcement, has prevented more than six hundred ninety million dollars in potential victim losses, highlighting the effectiveness of the interagency coordination.

Tackling Prison Gang Fraud Networks

A specific example of these enforcement efforts involves current and former members of prison gangs in Georgia. These individuals used contraband mobile phones to falsely tell victims that they had missed jury duty and would be arrested if they failed to pay a fraudulent fine.

In response, fourteen individuals were charged in three indictments in federal and state courts for their participation in these schemes. Additionally, seventeen defendants were charged in state court for a separate scheme to smuggle contraband mobile phones into Georgia prisons, which are often used to perpetrate fraud and other crimes.

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Future Enforcement and International Scope

The administration highlighted that the actions against these scammers include new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts, and criminal sentences, signaling a continued and intense legal battle. The message to these scam syndicates is clear: if you target Americans, justice will find you, regardless of where they operate.

Operation Blackout has also resulted in the dismantling of twenty-nine scam compounds and the arrest and charging of hundreds of individuals. Furthermore, the initiative has led to the freeing of more than twenty-two hundred human trafficking victims, showcasing the broad impact of these enforcement efforts.

With Attorney General Blanche and interagency partners, the Trump administration is delivering on this mission every day all over the world. The ongoing surge in enforcement actions aims to provide long-term protection for Americans from the evolving tactics of international fraud syndicates.