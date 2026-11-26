The Trump administration imposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners including China and Japan following a Section 301 probe, sparking diplomatic protests over alleged manufacturing overcapacity.

The Trump administration formally announced new import duties on Wednesday, targeting 14 major U.S. trading partners in a move designed to reinstate tariff structures previously invalidated by judicial review. These new measures are expected to take effect early next year, specifically following a monthslong Section 301 probe that concluded practices by these nations were undermining American commerce.

Section 301 Probe Findings And Tariff Mechanisms

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that his determination concluded that the practices of the 14 economies regarding excess capacity and production in manufacturing are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce. This legal finding was critical for the administration to justify the new duties, especially after the Supreme Court ruling in February struck down most of the sweeping tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump last year. The new tariffs are structured to broadly replace earlier announced duties related to forced labor allegations that were introduced in July, rather than stacking entirely new costs on top of existing ones.

Also read A new rule proposed by the Trump administration plans 'a barrage' of more cuts for SNAP

China Slams Overcapacity Narrative As False

China, identified as one of the largest trading partners of the United States, faces a specific 20 percent tariff under this new framework. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly rejected the notion of overcapacity at a regular press briefing on Thursday. She described the accusation as a false premise and a pretext for political maneuvering, asserting that tariff wars and trade wars serve no one's interests. Despite this tension, the two countries have extended a trade truce by two months, which is now scheduled to expire on January 10, 2027. During this period, both nations are maintaining reciprocal tariff cuts on non-sensitive products worth approximately $60 billion.

Japan And Singapore Reject Manufacturing Allegations

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara addressed the situation at a regular news conference, stating unequivocally that Japan does not possess nonmarket policies or structural excess production capacity. He expressed regret that the United States announced proposed measures targeting Japan and confirmed that Tokyo has formally conveyed its position to the U.S. side. Similarly, Singapore announced it would be hit by a 20 percent tariff rate, a development that the Singapore Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry described as very disappointing. The ministry emphasized that Singapore's economic policies do not protect its domestic market or subsidize manufacturing for export.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other Asian Nations Respond To Trade Measures

Malaysia stated that it does not have excess capacity in its manufacturing sectors that distorts or disrupts global markets, pledging to continue engagement and consultation with the United States. In Thailand, government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana noted that the latest U.S. proposal, which caps tariffs at 18 percent, was actually more favorable than initially expected. She added that the Thai government will continue to pursue negotiations to secure competitive tariff levels and additional exemptions for Thai products, with the primary goal of protecting Thailand's export markets.

Economic Impact And Market Reaction

Analysts estimate that the 14 economies targeted by the Trump administration together account for roughly half of the global economy. Stephen Brown, chief economist with Capital Economics, suggested that the latest U.S. tariffs are not as alarming as they appear because they replace rather than add to previous duties. However, he warned that the new tariffs will likely push prices higher and may keep core goods inflation firm into next year. In related market activity, Asian shares rebounded on Thursday, led by artificial intelligence-related stocks after Wall Street pared its sharp losses from Wednesday, although Nvidia fell 3.9 percent as AI shares lost momentum.