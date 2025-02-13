Trump Administration Announces Deportation Plans and Lawsuit Against New York

The Trump administration is taking aggressive steps to implement its immigration policies, including announcing mass deportations and filing a lawsuit against New York state over its 'green light law'. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has condemned the planned deportations, calling them a 'major crisis'.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice had sued New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul, and other leaders over the state’s “ green light law ,” which Bondi said was out of compliance with federal immigration law. The lawsuit stems from the state’s “ green light law ,” also known as the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act—allowing migrants to get driver licenses and limiting which information of theirs can be shared with federal agencies.

Bondi argues that this law is an example of New York choosing “to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens.” In a separate development, Pope Francis addressed U.S. bishops, calling Trump’s deportation plans a “major crisis” and stating that deporting people who have left their home countries due to poverty, persecution, or other factors leaves them “in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness.” He emphasized that the “true common good” is promoted when societies welcome and protect “the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable,” warning that Trump’s plan “will end badly.”Meanwhile, the U.S. government is taking various actions to implement its immigration policies. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deputize IRS criminal investigators to scour financial documents that could be used to trace the whereabouts of undocumented migrants, potentially aiding in their arrest, detention, and transport. When asked on CNN if the Trump administration could send undocumented immigrants found guilty of non-violent offenses—like theft or shoplifting—to Guantanamo Bay, Noem did not rule out the possibility, saying she “doesn’t know what the president will decide” in terms of utilizing the facility for immigration detention.Noem visited Guantanamo Bay as the Trump administration expands its use of the complex to detain undocumented immigrants, creating what The New York Times describes as a “tent city” on the U.S. Navy base. This occurred as more than 30 immigrants, whom the Trump administration said were part of a Venezuelan gang, were transported to the facility. The Department of Justice also filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois alleging that immigration policies in Illinois and Chicago are “designed to and interfere with” the Trump administration’s immigration efforts. Prosecutors requested that those policies—including Chicago’s “Welcoming City” ordinance—be modified or struck down. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to jail deportees, including American convicts, was “a very generous offer,” but added that “there are obviously legalities involved ... We’ll have to study it and see how something like that can even be applied.” The first flights of migrants to Guantanamo Bay—where Trump said the U.S. is building a massive facility to house deported migrants—were underway while he was speaking on Fox Business, though he did not specify how many people were flown to the naval base or where they will go after that.Venezuela “agreed to repatriation flights” and Colombia “agreed to cooperate with the repatriation of illegal Colombian nationals that we have found” in our country. Bukele agreed to take in deportees from the U.S. of any nationality, including American criminals, and hold them in the country’s infamous and controversial mega-prison, CECOT, in exchange for a fee that Bukele “would be relatively low for the U.S. but significant for” El Salvador as part of a way for the U.S. to “outsource part of its prison system.”A rule set to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday will remove the temporary protected status designation of an estimated 348,202 Venezuelans, giving them 60 days from when the order is published until they lose the right to work in the U.S.Defense Department officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement will house arrested migrants at the Buckley Space Force Base near Aurora, Colorado, as the Denver metro area faces a strain on its resources due to the increased number of deportations. The Department of Homeland Security also announced that the president will sign an executive order instructing the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to construct a facility capable of holding 30,000 deported migrants at Guantanamo Bay naval base. Immigration officials have made approximately 6,000 arrests since Trump took office, with 1,016 on January 29, straining Homeland Security’s network of detention facilities that were already nearing capacity before the Trump administration ramped up arrests.Speaking at a conference for House Republicans in Miami, Rep. Matt Gaetz said he wants people who have been arrested “many, many times” to get “the hell out of our country,” suggesting he could pay foreign countries a “small fee” for them to maintain American prisoners so the United States could cut spending on government-owned and private prisons.





Forbes / 🏆 394. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration Deportation Immigration New York Green Light Law Guantanamo Bay Pope Francis Matt Gaetz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City Housing Authority could be impacted by Trump administration's federal grant freezeThe Trump administration ordered a freeze on federal grants and loans Tuesday. While the move was blocked by a federal judge​, one of the many areas potentially impacted by the loss, if it's enacted, is the New York City Housing Authority.

Read more »

New York Attorney General Assures Federal Funding Recipients Amidst Trump Administration Policy ChallengesNew York Attorney General Letitia James is working to reassure hundreds of federal funding recipients that their assistance will not be affected by a rescinded Trump administration memo related to a federal funding freeze. The memo, which has now been blocked, targeted funding for various programs, including those providing gender-affirming care to minors. James also emphasized the ongoing obligation of healthcare providers in New York to comply with state laws prohibiting discrimination.

Read more »

New York and other states plan to sue Trump administration over DOGE access to federal systemsNew York Attorney General Letitia James said 'this level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable.'

Read more »

New York and 18 other states sue Trump administration over DOGE access to federal systemsNew York Attorney General Letitia James said 'this level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable.'

Read more »

What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayorNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has been thrown a lifeline by the Trump administration.

Read more »

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »