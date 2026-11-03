Trump Administration Announces 230 Migrant Driver Arrests in Operation Guardian

The Trump administration announced that Operation Guardian resulted in more than 230 illegal migrant truck driver arrests between October 26 and October 28.

The Trump administration officially announced the results of Operation Guardian on November 2, revealing that federal authorities arrested more than 230 illegal migrant truck drivers. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stated that the intensive enforcement campaign took place during a strict 72-hour window between October 26 and October 28. This coordinated effort targeted individuals operating commercial vehicles without proper authorization.

Operation Guardian Arrest Statistics

DHS details showed that the operation netted more than 230 illegal migrants across multiple states. Among those detained, 40 individuals held Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs), highlighting the specific focus on heavy vehicle operators. The numbers indicate a targeted sweep of trucking routes where undocumented drivers were suspected of working illegally.

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Criticism of State License Issuance

Secretary Markwayne Mullin directed sharp criticism toward states such as California and New York for issuing CDLs to unqualified individuals. The DHS statement argued that sanctuary states have issued these licenses to tens of thousands of illegal aliens who are poorly vetted and lack criminal background checks. Mullin claimed that too many American lives have been lost due to this perceived negligence by state governments.

Federal State Law Enforcement Cooperation

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol cooperated closely in the operation, helping to arrest migrants with outstanding felony warrants. Officers detained six individuals who were found with a teen girl in their vehicle, suspecting them of sex trafficking. One additional suspect was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting police officers during the stop.

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Strategic Routing and Traffic Enforcement

Officers in Indiana participated in the campaign by patrolling secondary and bypass routes where criminals often evade law enforcement. This strategy aimed to intercept drivers attempting to avoid major checkpoints on main roads. The DHS emphasized that these unsafe drivers wreak havoc on legitimate companies that follow the law.

Restoring Law and Order Goals

Secretary Markwayne Mullin explained that the goal is to restore law and order by taking unsafe drivers off the road. The administration highlighted partnerships with state and local officials to combat illegal immigration through the trucking industry. The operation demonstrates a continued focus on federal immigration enforcement within commercial transport networks.