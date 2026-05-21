Trump Administration Aboarded Over 80 New Immigration Judges

The Trump administration onboarded a number of new federal immigration judges, allegedly paving the way for a more efficient deportation case flow and a stronger push against illegal immigration. However, critics have accused the immigration judges of being tools in the administration's 'deportation judge' operation. Immigration judges are required to make important decisions, including those regarding asylum and detention of migrants, and the appointment and removal of judges has been the subject of much debate.

The Trump administration this week onboarded more than 80 new federal immigration judges, indicating a further push to expedite deportation cases and strengthen the administration's government-wide crackdown on illegal immigration.

In its latest move, the Justice Department, which runs the U.S. immigration court system, swore in 77 permanent immigration judges and 5 temporary immigration judges. The department described this as the largest class of immigration judges in their history. A year ago, when President Trump took office, there were over 700 immigration judges in the system. By earlier this year, that number had decreased to below 600.

The new class is expected to bring the immigration judge corps back closer to 700 members. When considering noncitizens, immigration judges decide whether they should be removed from the U.S. or granted a stay. Despite being part of the executive branch, immigration judges are bound to be neutral and not show bias towards either noncitizens or the Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers seeking their deportation. The administration has initiated processes to become impartial adjudicators.

Immigration judges have faced significant controversy, including being publicly referred to as tools of the mass deportation campaign. Some critics have accused the Executive branch of using immigration courts as a mechanism for executing the President's campaign. In 2025, the Justice Department issued directives limiting the authority of immigration judges in asylum cases and maintaining the detainees pending release. More than 100 immigration judges, including many appointed under the Biden administration, were also ousted from their posts.

The vacant positions were filled by immigration judges with backgrounds in ICE, the military, state, and local judges, as well as private practice. The Trump administration has hired 153 permanent immigration judges in 2025. Acting Attorney General Blanche expressed his belief that with President Trump's leadership and commitmentthe immigration judge corps could return to full strength.

In sharp contrast to the vast backlog of immigration court cases, which has reached millions in recent years, Justice Department officials reported a reduction in the backlog, stating that it had been reduced from 4 million cases in 2025 to around 3.5 million cases in 2026





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Immigration Judges Deportation Cases President Trump Immigration Court System Mass Deportation Campaign

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