President Donald Trump's administration told Americans that recent tech outages are unrelated and not malicious on Thursday, with Trump himself telling Americans to 'relax.'

Director of National Intelligencesaid Wednesday night that the wave of technology disruptions across major companies and government agencies over the past 10 days stems from rapid system upgrades and software patching rather than an external attack.

Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” Clayton told host Laura Ingraham that U.S. industries are undergoing a major computing overhaul to prepare for next-generation technology, creating temporary “bumps in the road. ” “What we’re seeing is a dramatic upgrade in computing capabilities and applications,” Clayton said.

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“And as that upgrade is coming through the system, we’re seeing bumps in the road — that is what is going on in what we’ve seen over the last 10 days, patching upgrades and the like. And they’re being done at great speed. But it’s all in the vein of leading and being hardened for the next generation of technology.

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” Clayton added that companies and federal officials must keep “the safety of the American consumer and national security” front of mind as critical industries upgrade their systems.