Trump admin touts record number of deportations as public grows weary about approach

About 2,000 migrants cross Mexico as Trump urges Mexico to “stop them now” and threatens doubled tariffs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: People hold signs as they protest U.S. President Donald Trump's deportation policy outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on August 07, 2025 in New York City.

According to figures published by the Deportation Data Project, there has been over 100,000 immigrant arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the first five months of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term. About 2,000 people are currently making their way across Mexico, in what President Donald Trump has referred to as "huge caravans" and "an illegal march through Mexico.

Also read Trump issues warning to Mexico, Gina Hinojosa over border: 'No leniency'

" In an online post, Trump demanded, “Mexico must stop them now,” threatening that if it doesn’t, “tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled. ” In a post online, Trump demanded, “Mexico must stop them now,” threatening that if they don’t, “tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled.

” the midterm election results motivated him to head toward the United States and he believes Democrats understand the importance of the Latino vote and hopes the party will create opportunities for migrants to build new lives in America.

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“ Congress may be more blue. Texas may be more blue. But the White House is red, bright red. Again, President Trump created the most secure border in history.

These caravans can come to the border all they want. They will be turned around," White House Border Czar Tom Homan Homan also touted the number of removals by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in fiscal year 2026, with more than 483,200, theThe Trump administration is also breaking records in the number of arrests for fiscal year 26 with more than 491 thousand.

The White House continues to share photos like this of undocumented immigrants with criminal histories, referred to as the worst of the worst. Polls for months have shown a public growing wary of aggressive enforcement tactics that included the death of two Americans in Minnesota and countless arrests of non-criminals, which Trump acknowledged following the election.

“There's a large group of people who think that they should be allowed to stay. So, uh, so, so you think your deportation policy went far? It was too tough. I think it might be too tough, Trump said.

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, a longtime nursing professor at the University of San Francisco, who was arrested by federal immigration agents at her home in Lodi back in September. Additionally, a Wisconsin state trooper, Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe, who has since been released, was arrested as well.

Attorneys for the 21-year-old trooper have a work permit valid through 2030; DHS says his family, originally from South Africa, overstayed their visasHe’s pushing for more worksite raids and arrests of visa overstayers, arguing it's the only way to disincentivize future illegal immigration.

"If there is not a significant shift in the mass deportation strategy, history will present it as one of the greatest abandonments of a Presidential promise made to the American people in our lifetime," he said. District suspends sports and arts as Pickerington levy rejectedA late-night shooting in Whitehall left a 17-year-old hospitalized with critical injuries and an 18-year-old in custody facing charges.

Just after 10 p.m. last night, officers were called to Robinwood Avenue, just offColumbus City Schools board backed most of a $50M budget-cut plan and recommended closing Highland Elementary. With cash projected negative by 2030, leaders cite underused buildings and bus changes as parents protest.