A U.S. probe into Megaspeed has resurfaced amid the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.

The Trump administration has threatened action against Singapore-based Megaspeed as scrutiny of the company intensifies amid the scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The Departments of Commerce and Justice revealed that Megaspeed had been under investigation since 2024, when they identified "suspicious activity" and raised concerns that advanced computer chips may have been sent to destinations restricted by U.S. export controls.

Investigators requested records from Nvidia about direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed in May 2025, and Nvidia placed the company on its "no sell" list the following month. U.S. officials later inspected Megaspeed and interviewed its then-CEO Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, before the Justice Department took the lead in a criminal investigation. The agencies have now said they will "bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.

Also read Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025; company conducts internal probe over Nvidia fallout

" The investigation has taken on new significance because of Alice Huang's connection to the wider scandal engulfing Jensen Huang and Nvidia. In a statement shared with Newsweek, Megaspeed confirmed that "Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the company.

" She was the company's CEO when U.S. authorities began their inspection. Singapore separately began investigating Megaspeed and Alice Huang in February 2025 over suspected domestic offenses involving potential false declarations connected to server purchases. Singapore's government has stressed that its investigation into Alice Huang was not related to espionage. This is a developing story.

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More to follow. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. The Departments of Commerce and Justice revealed that Megaspeed had been under investigation since 2024, when they identified"suspicious activity" and raised concerns that advanced computer chips may have been sent to destinations restricted by U.S. export controls.

Investigators requested records from Nvidia about direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed in May 2025, and Nvidia placed the company on its"no sell" list the following month. U.S. officials later inspected Megaspeed and interviewed its then-CEO Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, before the Justice Department took the lead in a criminal investigation. The agencies have now said they will"bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.

" The investigation has taken on new significance because of Alice Huang's connection to the wider scandal engulfing Jensen Huang and Nvidia. In a statement shared with, Megaspeed confirmed that"Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the company.

" She was the company's CEO when U.S. authorities began their inspection. Singapore separately began investigating Megaspeed and Alice Huang in February 2025 over suspected domestic offenses involving potential false declarations connected to server purchases. Singapore's government has stressed that its investigation into Alice Huang was not related to espionage.