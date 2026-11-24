A new lawsuit claims the Trump administration violated the Equal Protection Clause by removing the President's House slavery exhibit at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

A new lawsuit filed Monday accuses the Trump administration of violating the Equal Protection component of the Constitution by erasing Black history when it removed the slavery exhibit at the President's House in Philadelphia. The legal challenge targets the federal government's decision to dismantle the display at Independence Mall, which had detailed the nine enslaved people who lived with President George Washington at the site during his presidency in the late 1700s.

Executive Order Drives Exhibit Removal

In March of 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14253, titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History." This order mandated that the President's House memorial be reviewed by the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum. Following this directive, the complete slavery exhibit at the President's House was removed after orders from the National Park Service, sparking immediate legal and political backlash from local officials and civil rights advocates.

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Legal Battle Over Historical Accuracy

The removal occurred after a legal battle between the Trump administration and the City of Philadelphia, alongside activist organizations such as the ATAC. The U.S. 3rd Circuit Court Appeals allowed the slavery exhibit to be removed, paving the way for the Trump administration to officially replace the panels on Wednesday. Lawyers for the Department of the Interior argued that full ownership of the President's House was transferred to the National Parks Service after the 2006 to 2010 agreement concluded.

Court Interventions and Status Quo

District Court Judge Cynthia M. Rufe issued a ruling requiring the federal government to store the President's House displays safely. She mandated that the quality of the exhibits be maintained as they were at the time of their removal. Judge Rufe also ordered that the removal of all exhibits, panels, artwork, or other items be restored to the status it was in as of January 21, 2026. The city was given until February 6 to file amended documents to its January 22 injunction.

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Stakeholder Positions and Harm Claims

Cara McClellan, the lead attorney for the lawsuit and the Director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at Penn's Carey Law School, argued that her clients and Black Americans are uniquely harmed by the exhibit's removal. "The exhibit told the stories of the Americans who were enslaved at the site, and the paradox of liberty and slavery at our country's founding," McClellan stated. The Black Journey, an organization providing African-American walking tours of Philadelphia, was also listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Legislative Response and Future Steps

The Trump Administration, through the U.S. Department of Interior, filed an appeal to Judge Rufe's ruling, claiming the removal ensured historical accuracy. However, Judge Rufe denied all requests by the National Parks Service to delay enforcement of her order. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's United States House Representative Brendan Boyle introduced the "Protecting American History Act." This bill would require the National Parks Service to restore Independence National Historical Park exactly as it existed on January 21, 2026.