Trump Admin's Epstein Strategy Meeting Revealed by New York Times

A summary of the New York Times report detailing a classified meeting of top Trump officials in the Situation Room to discuss handling the political fallout from DOJ and FBI statements on Jeffrey Epstein's client list.

In the summer of 2024, following a Department of Justice and FBI memorandum that stated Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a 'client list' and that there was no credible evidence he had blackmailed individuals, senior officials within the Trump administration convened a classified meeting in the White House Situation Room.

The gathering, which did not include the President, was reported by The New York Times and involved key figures such as Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and her deputy Todd Blanche, among others. The purpose of the meeting was to strategize on how to manage the escalating political fallout from the Epstein narrative, which had galvanized supporters of the 'Make America Great Again' movement.

According to the report, Vance opened the discussion by declaring the situation a 'huge problem,' expressing concern that even core Trump backers were dissatisfied with the administration's official stance that Epstein had no clients and that no evidence linked him to blackmail. Vance argued that the White House needed to take proactive steps to control the narrative before Congress could force the release of documents through legislative action. Vance proposed a multi-faceted approach.

His primary suggestion was for the administration to voluntarily release all its files on Epstein to demonstrate transparency and preempt a potentially damaging 'slow drip' of revelations from congressional investigations. As part of this strategy, he floated the idea of having former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking.

Vance believed that such an interview could yield statements from Maxwell that would vindicate Trump and distance him from Epstein's criminal network. He also suggested that the Department of Justice and FBI hold a press conference to directly address reporter questions on the matter.

However, these proposals faced immediate skepticism from other attendees. White House Deputy Chief of Services James Blair critiqued the communications strategy that had led to the current crisis, doubting it could resolve it. He illustrated the difficulty of a press conference by mimicking challenging questions, highlighting the risks of a live forum. Todd Blanche, who would later become acting Attorney General, proposed a legal maneuver: asking Florida courts to unseal testimony related to Epstein.

He correctly predicted the initial denial, which would allow the administration to blame the judiciary for withholding records. This request was indeed filed and denied in the summer of 2024. Later, after Congress passed the Epstein Transparency Act in November 2025 and Trump signed it, a federal grand jury transcript with redactions was unsealed. Blanche also suggested having Maxwell testify before DOJ lawyers, even offering to sit with her personally.

He later conducted such a meeting, during which Maxwell stated she never witnessed any wrongdoing by Trump and described him as 'a gentleman in all respects.

' Another controversial idea emerged from the meeting: David Warrington, Trump's attorney, proposed that the administration consider pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. This notion was swiftly rejected by other officials. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung warned that pardoning a trafficker of young girls would generate severe negative publicity, with survivors of Epstein's abuse likely to condemnation the move on cable television.

Blair added that offering Maxwell any breaks would undermine the credibility of any positive statements she might make about the administration, as it would feed into existing conspiracy theories. The discussion encapsulated the administration's internal struggle between controlling a damaging narrative and avoiding actions that could exacerbate the scandal, all while navigating the political demands of its base and the oversight efforts of Congress.

Category: Politics/Government Keywords: Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump administration, JD Vance, Department of Justice, FBI, Situation Room meeting, transparency, political strategy, conspiracy theories, congressional oversight, Epstein files, Tucker Carlson, pardon, child sex trafficking, New York Time





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