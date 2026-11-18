The Trump administration advances deep-sea mining auctions near American Samoa and the Northern Marianas, sparking fierce opposition from Indigenous leaders fearing irreversible environmental damage to sacred waters.

Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka sat in the shallow waters of Fatumafuti Beach near Pago Pago, American Samoa, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, watching her four-year-old daughter, Erhys, splash through the clear Pacific on a Little Mermaid kickboard. Below them, iridescent blue and rainbow-streaked fish wove through pristine coral fields, a scene of tranquility that Suluai-Mahuka knew was fragile. This rare moment of calm preceded a long journey from American Samoa to California, where she intended to protest the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to lease areas near her island for deep-sea mining.

American Samoa Resident Fights Ocean Leases

Suluai-Mahuka planned to carry a bottle of seawater from her home waters to give members of the Samoan diaspora a tangible way to connect with the ocean she is fighting to protect. Her personal mission reflects a broader mobilization against a major policy shift by the Trump administration, which has taken significant steps to promote deep-sea mining by scheduling a series of auctions for the U.S. seafloor. The first waters targeted by these auctions include some of the most pristine areas of the Pacific Ocean near American Samoa, raising immediate concerns among local residents about the ecological cost of such extraction.

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Trump Expands Deep Sea Mining Auctions

Deep-sea mining has become a central pillar of President Donald Trump's campaign to expand U.S. control over minerals critical to the technology and defense industries. In April of last year, the president directed agencies to expedite the search for these metals on the ocean floor, both within and beyond U.S. borders. While auctions for the seabed near Virginia and Alaska are scheduled to take place next year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is currently reviewing permit applications from companies seeking to mine in international waters. The minerals these companies seek include nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper, which are essential for manufacturing smartphones and electric vehicles.

Indigenous Leaders Voice Opposition to Mining

It remains unclear how abundant these minerals are near American Samoa and the Northern Marianas, two separate chains of volcanic islands that have endured colonial occupations before becoming U.S. territories. Despite economic challenges and a shrinking population of 50,000 people, these territories have preserved traditions that tie Indigenous peoples to the ocean. Suluai-Mahuka and other opponents have attempted to stall the auctions by rallying public comments criticizing the move, even though residents in these federal-aid-dependent territories lack voting representatives in Congress. David Cabrera, who leads a group seeking to revive Indigenous forms of fishing in Saipan, the main island of the Northern Marianas, described the process as feeling like screaming at a moving train.

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Environmental Risks of Deep Ocean Extraction

The U.S. waters surrounding American Samoa include Rose Atoll, an uninhabited island known for the pinkish hue of its coral reefs and its importance as a habitat for seabirds. The waters around the Northern Marianas include parts of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on earth, both areas protected by marine monuments that now border the proposed mining zones. Most mining techniques involve deploying underwater vehicles thousands of feet deep to vacuum rocks and sediment from the ocean floor. Under most proposals, rocks are filtered on mining ships, with unwanted debris released back into the ocean, posing significant risks to these delicate ecosystems.

Legal Hurdles and Future of Mining Leases

If a lease is granted, it will be difficult to undo under a future administration, according to former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein. The government would have to justify the cancellation at a hearing and face potential litigation if it attempts to reverse the decision. In response to mounting opposition, the newly formed Marine Minerals Administration has emphasized that the upcoming auctions only grant companies the right to take initial steps to explore for seafloor minerals. Any testing or commercial mining proposals will undergo further public comment and intensive environmental review, though critics argue this offers cold comfort against eventual extraction.