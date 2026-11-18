The Trump administration accelerates deep sea mining auctions in American Samoa and Northern Marianas, sparking intense resistance from Indigenous leaders concerned about environmental damage and political disenfranchisement.

President Donald Trump's administration has initiated a significant push to expand deep-sea mining operations by scheduling a series of auctions for U.S. seafloor areas near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. This move targets pristine Pacific waters, marking a major escalation in efforts to secure critical minerals despite fierce resistance from local communities and Indigenous leaders who view the ocean as central to their cultural survival.

Core Details And Mining Mechanism

The administration directed its agencies last April to expedite the search for metals on the ocean floor, both within and beyond U.S. borders. The Minerals companies are targeting nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper, which are concentrated over millions of years along the ocean floor and the volcanic crusts of seamounts. These materials are essential for manufacturing smartphones and electric vehicles.

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Most proposed mining techniques involve deploying underwater vehicles thousands of feet deep to vacuum rocks and sediment from the ocean floor. Under typical proposals, rocks are filtered on a mining ship, with unwanted debris released back into the ocean. The Minerals administration emphasizes that upcoming auctions only grant the right to take initial exploratory steps, with any commercial mining requiring further environmental reviews.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, who recently played with her daughter Erhys at Fatumafuti Beach near Pago Pago, is traveling to California to protest these efforts. She plans to carry a bottle of seawater to help the Samoan diaspora connect with the waters she is fighting to protect. Local opponents argue that public comments feel like screaming at a moving train, as highlighted by David Cabrera, who leads a group reviving Indigenous fishing in Saipan.

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Residents of these territories face unique political hurdles, lacking a voting representative in Congress and the right to vote for president. Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero Jr., a resident of the Northern Mariana Islands, dismissed the government assurances as cold comfort, stating that once companies find desired minerals, they will proceed with mining. The opposition highlights the tension between federal economic goals and Indigenous rights.

Real World Impact And Ecological Risks

The proposed mining zones border marine monuments, including Rose Atoll, an important habitat for seabirds, and parts of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth. American Samoa and the Northern Marianas are volcanic island chains with populations of around 50,000 people who maintain traditions tied to the ocean. Despite economic challenges and a shrinking diaspora, the region remains sacred to Indigenous peoples who first inhabited these islands.

Former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein noted that granting a lease makes it difficult to undo under a different administration. The government would have to justify any cancellation at a hearing and face potential litigation. This legal entrenchment adds to the concerns of opponents who fear irreversible damage to ecosystems that are still being scientifically studied.

Next Steps And Future Implications

Auctions for seabed areas near Virginia and Alaska could take place next year, expanding the scope of these federal mineral extraction efforts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is currently reviewing permit applications from companies seeking to mine in international waters. This expansion signals a broader strategy to control critical resources for the technology and defense industries.

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As the administration moves forward with these auctions, the conflict between industrial resource extraction and environmental preservation intensifies. The upcoming procedures will determine whether these unique Pacific ecosystems remain protected or become sites for industrial mining. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how U.S. territories are managed in the context of global demand for critical minerals.