The Trump administration proposes stricter PERM labor certification rules, requiring 90-day job advertisements and banning sponsorship after layoffs to prioritize American workers.

The Trump administration has proposed sweeping regulatory changes to employer-sponsored green cards, introducing stricter hiring requirements for companies seeking to recruit foreign workers for permanent positions in the United States. These modifications represent the first major overhaul of the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM, in nearly two decades.

90-Day Mandatory Job Advertisements

Under the proposed rules, companies would be required to advertise open positions for at least 90 calendar days, a significant increase from the current minimum requirement of 30 days. This extension aims to ensure that American workers have sufficient time to discover and apply for available roles before foreign nationals are considered for permanent employment.

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Traditional newspaper advertisements would be largely replaced by online recruitment methods. Companies must now utilize company websites, specialized employment portals, social media platforms, job fairs, and university recruitment programmes to reach potential domestic candidates effectively.

Restrictions On Post-Layoff Sponsorship

The US Labour Department has proposed stricter documentation requirements to establish that employers have made reasonable efforts to find American candidates. A critical provision prevents employers from seeking labour certification for the same or substantially similar positions if they have laid off US workers within the preceding two years.

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The administration argues that existing regulations have allowed some employers to sponsor foreign workers without adequately testing whether qualified American applicants are available. This measure aims to stop companies from dismissing domestic workers and subsequently sponsoring foreign nationals for comparable jobs, thereby protecting local employment stability.

End Of Streamlined Certification Exemptions

The proposal would also remove an existing exemption from the usual labour market test for certain occupations. Under the current system, some positions, including professional nurses, physical therapists, and qualifying workers with exceptional ability in the sciences or arts, can benefit from a streamlined certification procedure known as Schedule A.

If adopted, affected employers would generally have to conduct the same rigorous labour market recruitment process required for other PERM applications. The Labour Department argues that existing recruitment regulations have failed to keep pace with modern hiring practices and that companies should not be able to use different recruitment standards when sponsoring foreign workers than when filling ordinary positions.

Impact On Tech Giants And Public Comment Period

The changes primarily concern employment-based green cards that require certification from the Department of Labor, impacting many applications under the EB-2 and EB-3 categories. However, they do not amount to a blanket ban on employment-based green cards, as EB-1A applications for individuals with extraordinary ability do not require PERM labour certification and would not be directly subject to these recruitment requirements.

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The administration has increased scrutiny of companies suspected of favouring foreign workers over qualified Americans. In October, authorities suspended Microsoft and Adobe's access to the labour certification programme while investigating allegations concerning their hiring practices, signaling strict enforcement of these new priorities.

The notice was published in the US Federal Register on November 17, opening a 60-day public consultation period. Interested parties can submit comments before the government decides whether to revise or finalise the regulations, with Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling stating that the changes ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities.