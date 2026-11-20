The Trump administration has backed off on its plans to build a Border Patrol detention center in downtown Rochester, according to a joint release from Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Joe Morelle.

People protest outside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building in downtown Rochester Saturday, May 23, 2026 to condemn the reported construction of an immigration detention center.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Trump administration has backed off on its "ill-conceived" plans to build a Border Patrol detention center in downtown Rochester, according to a joint release Friday from Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep.

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Joe Morelle. Morelle had previously said that construction was set to begin May 23 on Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding cells inside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building on State Street. Construction, however, did not begin as scheduled. The General Services Administration, which runs the building, notified the federal court that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has withdrawn its request for new space in the building, according to Friday's release.

"This is a major victory for the people of Rochester who made their voices heard and refused to accept the Trump Administration’s reckless plan to bring immigration detention cells into the heart of our downtown," Morelle said in a statement. Schumer, Gillibrand and Morelle said they sent a letter to the heads of CBP and the GSA in March explaining that building a detention center at the site "would disrupt the day-to-day operations" at the building and had opposition from the community.

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"I applaud Rochester's local leaders and the community members who joined our call, rallying at the federal building on a nearly weekly basis to push back against CBP's unwelcome plans," Schumer said in a statement. "I will always stand with Upstate New Yorkers to protect local communities from the Trump administration's extreme plans to build or expand detention facilities, including expanding the detention center in Batavia.

Border Patrol needs to be reined in and reformed from top to bottom – not expanded.

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