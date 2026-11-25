The Department of Education withholds funding from Albemarle County Public Schools due to failure to conduct background checks on 500 employees amid teacher sexual crime arrests.

The Trump administration has initiated unprecedented enforcement action against Albemarle County Public Schools in Virginia, effectively placing the district in high-risk status. This decisive move comes in the wake of severe allegations involving teacher sexual misconduct and the school division's critical failure to complete mandatory background checks for more than 500 employees. The Department of Education is now withholding federal financial support until the district demonstrates full compliance with state and federal safety laws.

Department of Education Halts Funding and Imposes High-Risk Status

The federal government has officially designated the Virginia school district as high-risk due to its systemic neglect of legal requirements designed to protect students from predators. According to a statement by Education Department official McMahon, the decision to shut down school operations was an unfathomable failure by both the district and state leaders. The Department of Education mandated that the Albemarle County Public Schools must take immediate steps to suspend and propose permanent debarment for staff members who were indicted for crimes or were complicit in these failures.

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This financial freeze affects all twenty-nine schools within the Albemarle County Public Schools district. The federal intervention requires the district to prove that the identified safety lapses have been fully corrected before any further federal funds can be released. The goal of this stringent measure is to hold responsible parties accountable and ensure that Virginia schools become safe environments for children to learn without fear of interacting with sexual predators.

Arrests and Resignations Rock Albemarle County School Leadership

The collapse of trust in the Albemarle County Public Schools system has triggered a wave of arrests and high-profile resignations among its leadership. The district has suspended all classes for the current week, with plans to reopen sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday, presumably once background checks are completed. The fallout includes the arrest of three administrators, the resignation of the superintendent, a principal, and several school board members.

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More than fifteen employees have been placed on leave as investigations continue. The crisis intensified after former Social Emotional Learning Coach Michael Swiney was indicted on twenty felony counts of sexual crimes involving at least seven children. Additionally, former Woodbrook teacher Nicholas Clark was arrested and charged with the possession of child pornography, further exposing the depth of the safety violations within the district.

Failure to Check Child Protective Services Records Sparks Federal Probe

A primary driver of this federal crackdown was the district's inability to query child protective services files for child abuse offenses, a requirement under Virginia law. The Albemarle County Public Schools failed to conduct proper background checks on more than 500 employees over the past three years. This negligence allowed potentially dangerous individuals to remain in or gain access to positions of power within the school system without their past misconduct being known to administrators.

Education Department official McMahon stated that parents should never have to question whether their child's school is aiding and abetting child predators. The department is taking decisive enforcement action to ensure that such egregious neglect does not recur. The administration is using this case as a catalyst for a broader effort to crack down on districts and teachers unions across the United States who allegedly enable child predators.

National Crisis of Educator Misconduct and the Passing the Trash Practice

This enforcement action against the Virginia district is part of a new, sweeping effort by the Department of Education to address the epidemic of educator sexual misconduct nationwide. The department has launched probes into approximately twenty districts across the U.S. after revelations that some schools and unions collaborate to shield members from disciplinary actions. This practice, known as passing the trash, involves transferring problematic teachers to other districts or recommending them for hire elsewhere.

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The initiative follows a Dear Colleague letter sent by McMahon to districts in August, highlighting institutional silence and complacency. Leading researchers Charol Shakeshaft for the Department of Education and John Jay College's Elizabeth Jeglic have called educator sexual misconduct rampant in schools of all sizes and locations. Studies indicate that one in ten students are exposed to educator sexual misconduct by the time they graduate, calculating to some five million students each year.

California Resistance Highlights Disparities in State Safety Regulations

The national conversation has also brought scrutiny to California, which has been labeled ground zero in the crackdown due to resistance from its school districts. Approximately three hundred districts in California refused to turn over their abuse files following a legal request under the Public Records Act by a leading sexual abuse law firm. This resistance contrasts sharply with the Virginia situation, where the failure to check records led to immediate federal intervention.

Attorney John Manly, who represents clients in California and New York, noted that California does not require districts to check with its child protective service agency when hiring a teacher. This regulatory gap means administrators might never know if a teacher is abusing someone outside of school. Manly is calling for a Congressional hearing on the educator sexual abuse epidemic, arguing that these systemic failures have flourished over the past two decades due to a lack of uniform, strict enforcement of safety protocols.