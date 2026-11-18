Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Americans should be asking the government questions about the disruption.

Trump administration officials defended their response to major tech outages in recent days during a House of Representatives hearing Wednesday focused on worldwide threats. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin spoke alongside Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and the FBI's deputy director, Christopher Raia.

Mullin used his opening statement to address concerns raised by Democrats, including Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson, who told Mullin he needed to respond to letters seeking files on DHS ahead of January investigations, and spoke about the outage affecting the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

Also read Trump Blames Democrats for Major FAA System Failure, Buttigieg Responds

"The whole of government went to work, every aspect of it," Mullin said. "There wasn't one cabinet member that had jurisdiction or had a direct contact with this that wasn't involved, and we were able to put the planes back in the air safely. We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn't have one single incident. That in itself is a great success.

" Clayton, in his opening remarks, said despite speculation about the wave of outages in recent days, which also affected Microsoft and major banks, the Trump administration did not believe these to be a coordinated cyber attack. "I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should," Clayton said. "The American people should ask us these questions.

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But based on what we know today, after a great deal of digital diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes.

" Mullin Defends Saturday Flight Mullin also sought to get ahead of questions about his flight with his family Saturday to a college football game, using his government plane. The secretary said the event had been planned for some time and that his niece had not been to a LSU game before, so he wanted to be "a good uncle.

" "We had discussions at 10:00 Saturday morning. Should we cancel it? We had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we canceled something with the airspace completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there, I was meeting other people there, that would show maybe distrust that we're not even willing to fly," Mullin said.

He went on to say that 36,000 flights flew safely Saturday after the FAA ground stop was lifted and that the flight had been paid for out of his own money. This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

Mullin used his opening statement to address concerns raised by Democrats, including Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson, who told Mullin he needed to respond to"The whole of government went to work, every aspect of it," Mullin said.

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"There wasn't one cabinet member that had jurisdiction or had a direct contact with this that wasn't involved, and we were able to put the planes back in the air safely. We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn't have one single incident. That in itself is a great success.

", which also affected Microsoft and major banks, the Trump administration did not believe these to be a coordinated cyber attack. "I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should," Clayton said. "The American people should ask us these questions. But based on what we know today, after a great deal of digital diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes.

"Mullin also sought to get ahead of questions about his flight with his family Saturday to a college football game, using his government plane. The secretary said the event had been planned for some time and that his niece had not been to a LSU game before, so he wanted to be"a good uncle.

" "We had discussions at 10:00 Saturday morning. Should we cancel it? We had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we canceled something with the airspace completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there, I was meeting other people there, that would show maybe distrust that we're not even willing to fly," Mullin said.

He went on to say that 36,000 flights flew safely Saturday after the FAA ground stop was lifted and that the flight had been paid for out of his own money.