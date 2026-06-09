Trump admin cracks down on legal immigration

President Donald Trump signed an executive action to impose a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas in an effort to curb what his administration says is overuse of the program.

President Donald Trump signed an executive action to impose a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas in an effort to curb what his administration says is overuse of the program.

Fireworks lit up the roadside after a truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on Interstate 75 in Tennessee, stopping traffic in both directions while crews extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Conservation divers removing abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia say they captured what may be the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean. A five-block area around Madison Square Garden will be on virtual lockdown during President Donald Trump’s visit for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

In a press conference Monday, the New York Police Department and US Secret Service told fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to clear enhanced security screening. Qween Jean has become the first openly trans person to win a Tony, taking home the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for her work on “Cats: The Jellicle Ball. ”President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.

Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record.





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