Trump Admin Changes PWFA Rule May Impact Miscarriage Protections

The Trump administration is updating EEOC regulations for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, raising concerns about the future of workplace protections for miscarriage accommodations.

The Trump administration is preparing significant changes to federal workplace pregnancy rules that could fundamentally alter how the government treats miscarriage-related accommodations on the job. The Equal Employment Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC) currently operates under rules that explicitly cover workers who need time off or other adjustments because of a miscarriage. Emerging research also suggests that comprehensive workplace pregnancy accommodations may be associated with fewer miscarriages in the first place. It remains unknown whether the administration will preserve these miscarriage protections when it proposes a new definition of the medical conditions covered by the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ( PWFA).

Current EEOC Definition Covers Miscarriage

Current EEOC regulatory guidance expressly states that the law can cover an employee who needs time off because of a miscarriage. Existing regulations also treat miscarriage and stillbirth as pregnancy-related medical conditions rather than limiting accommodations to someone who remains pregnant. The EEOC's regulatory agenda says the agency intends to propose changes in November to its interpretation of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. This phrase determines the legal scope of the law and currently includes the end of a pregnancy through miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.

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As of Wednesday, the specific proposal had not appeared among the EEOC's 2026 documents published in the Federal Register. This delay means the precise language needed to determine what would happen to miscarriage protections is not yet public. Newsweek has contacted the EEOC and the White House for comment regarding the status of these proposed changes. The current regulatory framework defines protected pregnancy-related conditions to include the termination of pregnancy, including via miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.

Legal Experts Explain Accommodation Needs

Megan Thomas, a sexual harassment and employee law attorney who owns Megan Thomas Law in Syracuse, New York, told Newsweek that workers recovering from a miscarriage may need workplace flexibility as well as temporary changes to their physical duties. Thomas explained that after a miscarriage, someone may need a more flexible schedule. This could include the ability to work from home or additional breaks during the day.

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Other accommodations can include light duty for jobs that involve lifting heavy objects. Thomas added that miscarriages are considered pregnancy-related medical conditions under the current federal rules because they are closely related to pregnancy. She emphasized that currently, there is explicit protection for someone going through a miscarriage in the EEOC language. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which took effect in June 2023, requires covered employers to consider reasonable accommodations for workers with known limitations arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

Potential Impact of Rule Changes on Workers

Brianna Williams, founder and managing attorney of Mélange | A Williams Firm, told Newsweek that miscarriage is where a narrower PWFA rule would be felt first. Williams stated that miscarriage falls squarely at that boundary, because a worker's need for accommodation often begins at the moment her pregnancy ends. The current regulation resolves that question in her favor, but if the revised rule leaves it unresolved, she expects many employers to resolve it against her long before any court has occasion to weigh in.

Williams stressed that changing an agency regulation would not rewrite the law passed by Congress. She noted that a regulation cannot narrow the statute, and a worker who miscarries would retain a strong argument that the PWFA protects her. The more immediate consequences would arise in the workplace, where most accommodation decisions are made. There is not yet enough public information to say that the administration intends to exclude miscarriage from the definition, but the regulatory listing confirms the EEOC plans to revise the definition.

Alternative Protections and Future Outlook

Other federal laws could provide some protection if miscarriage-related accommodations were narrowed, but they do not necessarily provide the same rights. Alison Breiter, department lead for labor and employment at Farah & Farah, said the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) could cover some physical or mental impairments associated with miscarriage. Some workers may also qualify for unpaid, job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

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Breiter told Newsweek that while there is a patchwork of employment protections, they are not interchangeable. The PWFA provides a specific accommodation right that may not be available under the ADA, Title VII, or FMLA. Narrowing the PWFA could leave some workers with fewer practical options, particularly those who do not meet the eligibility requirements of other laws. The situation highlights the importance of the upcoming November proposal to clarify the scope of federal workplace protections.