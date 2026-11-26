The FCC approves SpaceX Starmind constellation for one million satellites to space-based AI data centers, drawing sharp criticism from astronomers and environmentalists over light pollution and radiation risks.

The Trump administration has granted official authorization for SpaceX to launch up to one million satellites, marking a pivotal expansion into orbital infrastructure. The US Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ) approved the Starmind constellation, a massive network designed to function as data centers in low Earth orbit. This move aligns with the company's broader strategy to support artificial intelligence computing outside of terrestrial power grids.

Starmind Constellation Architecture and AI Processing

FCC chairman Brendan Carr stated that the Starmind system will process massive amounts of data for use on Earth. He emphasized that America is entering an era of super intelligence where space-based data centers are essential for maintaining global leadership. The architecture relies on satellites positioned in low Earth orbit to ensure reliable connections between units. These units will communicate with existing Starlink satellites to relay processed data back to the ground.

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SpaceX has secured a partnership with Nvidia to supply its latest-generation Vera Rubin processors. These chips are specifically engineered to operate in the harsh environment of space. While other competitors like Google and Blue Origin are developing similar projects, SpaceX holds a logistical advantage with its own rocket fleet. The company has scheduled the first satellite launch for the fourth quarter of 2027, followed by a ramp-up in 2028.

Competitors and Technical Infrastructure Challenges

The race to build orbital computing infrastructure includes several major tech players and startups. Google is pursuing a project codenamed Suncatcher, while Jeff Bezos 's Blue Origin submitted an application for Project Sunrise. Startups such as Starcloud have already tested advanced GPU operations aboard satellites in late 2025. Google also achieved a similar milestone in October of the same year.

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Experts warn that significant technical obstacles remain before full deployment. Processors must withstand high levels of radiation, extreme temperature fluctuations, and potential damage from space debris. Proponents argue that constant solar energy provides limitless power and reduces strain on Earth's electrical grids. However, the complexity of maintaining hardware reliability in orbit poses a substantial engineering hurdle for all involved firms.

Astronomical Community and Environmental Opposition

The decision has triggered intense backlash from the scientific and environmental communities. The American Astronomical Society expressed dismay, stating the constellation will undermine decades of federal investment in astronomy. The group warned that the satellites would be visible as extremely bright objects for extended periods. This light pollution threatens the ability of astronomers and the public to study the night sky.

Environmental advocates also raised serious concerns about the ecological impact. Tim Whitehouse of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility called the lack of environmental review reckless. He cited risks of atmospheric degradation from pollution and increased debris that could harm wildlife. Earthjustice senior attorney Jan Hasselman noted the direct impact on everyday life and the planet's future. Professor Simon Driver from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research described the move as an existential threat to ground-based astronomy.

FCC Regulatory Stance and Future Oversight

The FCC did evaluate the potential interference with powerful radio telescopes. The agency reviewed impacts on facilities like the Square Kilometer Array Observatory before granting approval. The FCC concluded that the Starmind constellation would not significantly interfere with scientific results for these specific observatories. Despite this assessment, critics argue the approval process ignored broader astronomical and environmental consequences. The launch of one million satellites represents an unprecedented scale of orbital activity.