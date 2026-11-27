The Trump administration initiated the first sea-mining auction near American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands, drawing fierce opposition from Pacific Islanders concerned about coral reef destruction.

The Trump administration has commenced its first sea-mining auction, offering 20-year leases for extensive seabed areas located near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. This significant regulatory step has triggered immediate and severe warnings from Pacific Islander communities regarding potential catastrophic damage to local coral reefs, fisheries, and ancestral food traditions. Residents of these U.S. territories have expressed deep frustration over their limited ability to influence decisions made by federal authorities in Washington, D.C.

Details of the Sea-Mining Auction Process

The initial auction held in Thousand Oaks represents the beginning of a broader strategy to expand U.S. control over critical minerals required for technology and defense industries. These specific leases permit companies to conduct exploratory activities, with the possibility of obtaining commercial mining rights only after passing further environmental and regulatory reviews. A second auction targeting areas near the Northern Mariana Islands is scheduled to take place in December, signaling a rapid acceleration of this controversial industrial policy.

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Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, a resident of American Samoa, described the delicate ecosystem she aims to protect while sitting in the shallows of Fatumafuti Beach with her 4-year-old daughter, Erhys. Below them, iridescent blue and rainbow-streaked fish navigated through vibrant fields of coral, a scene that stands in stark contrast to the industrial machinery proposed for the seafloor. Suluai-Mahuka plans to travel to California to join protests against the lease grants, intending to bring a bottle of seawater to help the Samoan diaspora physically connect with the waters under threat.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Disparities

Deep-sea mining has emerged as a central pillar of President Trump's campaign to secure domestic sources of metals essential for smartphones, electric vehicles, and military applications. In April of last year, the president directed his administration to expedite the search for nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper on the ocean floor. These minerals, which accumulate over millions of years along volcanic crusts, are critical for modern technological infrastructure, yet their abundance near the proposed Pacific mining sites remains scientifically uncertain.

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David Cabrera, who leads an organization dedicated to reviving Indigenous fishing practices in Saipan, characterized the public comment process as futile. He stated that residents feel like they are screaming at a moving train, highlighting the structural power imbalance faced by territories that lack voting representatives in Congress and the right to vote for president. Despite economic challenges and shrinking populations of approximately 50,000 each, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands maintain sacred cultural ties to the ocean that predate their status as U.S. territories.

Ecological Impact and Marine Heritage

The proposed mining zones intersect with regions of immense ecological and historical significance, including Rose Atoll and parts of the Mariana Trench. Rose Atoll, an uninhabited island known for the pinkish hue of its coral reefs, serves as a vital habitat for seabirds, while the Mariana Trench represents the deepest point on Earth. Both areas are bordered by marine monuments that protect these unique environments from industrial exploitation, creating a direct conflict between conservation goals and resource extraction mandates.

Standard mining techniques involve deploying underwater vehicles thousands of feet deep to vacuum rocks and sediment from the ocean floor. The collected material is typically filtered on board mining ships, with unwanted debris and fine particles released directly back into the surrounding water column. This process poses a severe threat to the delicate balance of marine ecosystems, particularly in regions where coral reefs support diverse fish populations and traditional livelihoods dependent on healthy oceans.

Legal Precedents and Future Implications

Elizabeth Klein, a former Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, noted that granted leases would be difficult to reverse under a subsequent administration. Canceling these agreements would require the federal government to justify the decision at a formal hearing and withstand potential litigation, creating a long-term legal burden regardless of future political shifts. This permanence underscores the high stakes involved in the current auction process and the irreversible nature of the commitments being made.

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Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero Jr., a resident of the Northern Mariana Islands and board member of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, dismissed the distinction between exploration and commercial mining as insufficient reassurance. He emphasized that while the current leases only allow for initial exploratory steps, the momentum toward industrialization is already established. The administration is simultaneously reviewing permit applications for mining in international waters and preparing for future auctions near Virginia and Alaska, indicating a comprehensive national strategy to dominate the deep-sea mining sector.