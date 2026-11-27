Trump’s small but significant edit come amid criticism from Volodymyr Zelensky over his friendly relationship with Putin.

President Donald Trump’s statement about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is different to NATO’s, with two extra words that change the meaning.

The two men met at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday to discuss the end of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, with both saying afterwards that the discussion was “outstanding” and “impactful. ” “We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war,” they said in a joint statement published by NATO.

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But, when Trump posted a version of the statement on Truth Social, he added “and Ukraine,” making the sentence: “We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War. ” Trump's inclusion of Ukraine as having equal responsibility not to escalate the war differs from NATO's framing which reflects Europe's longstanding position that Russia has been the aggressor in the conflict.